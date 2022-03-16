Jimmy Webb wows NOC audience

Editor's note: This post contains information that some may find offensive. It was an unsurprising Oscars telecast until Will Smith hit Chris Rock. The favorites had mostly won: Ariana DeBose for West Side Story, Troy Kotsur for CODA, lots of technical awards for Dune. The hosts — Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes — had made a bunch of jokes and been put through a few bits, some not bad and some very bad. Every unnecessary montage was judged for its merit against the eight awards that the producers had cut from the live broadcast. A great musical number from Beyoncé, a star-studded take on the Encanto hit "We Don't Talk About Bruno" that some people liked and some people emphatically didn't. In other words, a pretty regular Oscars Sunday night.

