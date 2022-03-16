A warm forecast ahead!

Today: Isolated showers with highs mainly in the 40s and 50s. Partly sunny skies as winds will increase from the NW to 20-25 MPH, gusting to 30-40 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the 20s and 30s. The NW wind will lighten to 10-15 MPH.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 40s and 50s. NW 10-15 MPH.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.