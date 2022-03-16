175,000 refugees from Ukraine registered so far in Germany

BERLIN, March 16 (Reuters) - Some 175,000 refugees from Ukraine have registered in Germany so far, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The number could be even higher because there is no obligation to register, government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit told a regular news conference on Wednesday.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz would discuss the situation with the leaders of Germany's 16 states on Thursday, added Hebestreit.

Reporting by Miranda Murray and Andreas Rinke

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.