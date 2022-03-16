ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lille vs. Chelsea live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChampions League is back in action Wednesday on Paramount+. Lille is out to make up for their matchup three weeks ago. Chelsea didn't even let Lille onto the board and left with a 2-0 victory. So long as Chelsea...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League draw: Live updates as Liverpool, Chelsea, Real Madrid learn their quarterfinal fates

Welcome to our live coverage of Friday's UEFA Champions League draw which will confirm this season's quarterfinal ties as well as the semifinal and final pathways for the remaining eight teams. Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Benfica, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Villarreal are all in the hat for the next step on the road to the final in Paris. You can catch all the matches live on CBS and Paramount+.
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Villa hosts Arsenal in EPL; Serie A top 3 in play

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Aston Villa welcomes Arsenal in the Premier League, and Middlesbrough hosts Chelsea at Riverside Stadium in the first of the weekend’s FA Cup quarterfinals. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was critical of the league for making the Gunners play so soon after losing to Liverpool 2-0 on Wednesday night. Emile Smith Rowe looks ready after coming off the bench on Wednesday after a bout of the coronavirus. Takehiro Tomiyasu will be checked as he attempts a comeback from a calf injury that has kept him out since January. Aston Villa will be without Lucas Digne, the France full back who injured a hamstring last weekend in the loss to West Ham. Second-tier Middlesbrough has won nine straight home games since November, and knocked out Manchester United and Tottenham from the FA Cup. Chelsea is coming off a Champions League win in Lille on Wednesday, and has serious doubts about the fitness of Andreas Christensen, Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi. It has won 12 of its 15 cup quarterfinals this century.
SB Nation

Everton vs Newcastle: kickoff time, starting lineups, TV schedule, live stream and how to watch online

These previews are getting easier and easier to write. Points, any way Everton can get them. At this point Evertonians will be happy — nay thrilled — to watch 90-plus minutes of Route 1 football if it gets them three points starting tonight against Newcastle, a side that was in a not dissimilar position to the Toffees barely a couple of months ago.
The Guardian

Tottenham v West Ham: match preview

West Ham remain on a high after Thursday’s victory over Sevilla that took them into the Europa League quarter-finals. It is the first time they have reached the last eight of a European competition since 1981 and David Moyes has to hope the feelgood factor helps soothe aching limbs after the extra-time triumph. Tottenham are determined to bring them back down to earth, to build upon performances that have generally improved of late, in a derby of huge significance for the top-four picture. David Hytner.
NBC Sports

Aston Villa vs Arsenal, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream

Aston Villa vs Arsenal: The Gunners need a swift response and return to winning ways to add to their top-four resumé, when they visit Villa Park on Saturday (Watch live at 8:30 am ET, on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). After winning five straight Premier League games and...
The Independent

Premier League rivals avoid each other in Champions League draw

Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool have avoided each other in the Champions League quarter-finals.Here, we take a look at who the three remaining Premier League teams are facing.Real Madrid – Chelsea’s opponentsThe Champions League holders take on the kings of the competition in the quarter-finals. Real Madrid have been crowned continental champions on a record 13 occasions, currently sit atop of LaLiga and secured this tie by knocking out star-studded Paris St Germain in stunning fashion. Having lost 1-0 in France and gone down further to another Kylian Mbappe goal in the second leg, Karim Benzema’s hat-trick secured a remarkable...
CBS Sports

UEFA Europa League, Europa Conference League draw results: Barcelona to face Frankfurt, West Ham draw Lyon

After the excitement of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals draw, there was also the Europa League and the Europa Conference League on Friday. The final eight of the Europa League boasts some familiar names with Barcelona, West Ham United, RB Leipzig, Atalanta BC, Olympique Lyonnais, and Eintracht Frankfurt in the draw. You can catch all the matchups on Paramount+.
