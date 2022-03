The Packers quite have commenced the effort to create the impression that it’s not their fault Davante Adams is gone. Multiple reporters covering the Packers report (i.e., the Packers have spoon fed to them) that the Packers were willing to pay Adams as much, or more, than the amount the Raiders are paying Adams under the deal he’ll sign in Las Vegas. Adams, per the reports originating with the Packers, preferred to play elsewhere.

