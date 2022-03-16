ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

TALES FROM TUMBLEWEED SMITH

caprockcourier.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the creator and producer of The Sound of Texas, one of the longest running...

www.caprockcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Country music singer Jeff Carson dies in Tennessee

Country music singer and songwriter Jeff Carson, who scored hits with "Not On Your Love," and "The Car" before becoming a police officer, has died in Tennessee, his publicist said. Carson was 58.Carson died of a heart attack at a hospital in Franklin, said Jeremy Westby of 2911 Media.Carson was born Jeffrey Lee Herndon in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1963, Westby said in a news release. Carson sang in church and formed a band in Rogers, Arkansas, before moving to Branson, Missouri, where he wrote songs and played locally, the news release said.Carson moved to Nashville and recorded demos for Tracy...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy