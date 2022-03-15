ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Central MN Mental Health Center Names New Executive Director

By Sarah Mueller
 1 day ago
ST. CLOUD -- The Central Minnesota Health Center will be under some new leadership this spring. The organization announced Monday that Jessica Brandon had been hired on as the...

1390 Granite City Sports

New Buildings Recommended at the St. Cloud V.A.

The Asset and Infrastructure review process determined their recommendations for entire the Veterans Administration Health Care system which includes the St. Cloud V.A. Barry Venable is the Public Affairs Officer for the St. Cloud V.A. He says for the past 3 to 4 years the V.A. has been conducting research to determine the asset and infrastructure situation within the V.A. system. Venable says the Asset Infrastructure Review is a study of the current and future health care needs for veterans.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Brian Bruess Named President of CSB, SJU

COLLEGEVILLE -- The College of Saint Benedict and Saint John's University have announced their new president. Brian J. Bruess has been named president of both institutions following a nationwide search. Bruess says he embraces the opportunity to lead both campuses and is excited to continue the legacy both Saint Ben's...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

COVID-19 Patients Way Down at St. Cloud Hospital

CentraCare has 25 COVID-19 positive patients throughout their Central Minnesota facilities this week with just 2 people in the ICU/Critical Care unit at St. Cloud Hospital. CentraCare spokesman Dr. George Morris joined me on WJON this week. He says these numbers are similar to the COVID numbers they had within CentraCare last August. Dr. Morris says the difference this time is that he isn't expecting a surge like we had last fall/winter and more people are vaccinated. He says the decrease in COVID patients has allowed the hospital to return to a more normal number of patients (360 people) both in the hospital and in their ICU.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
