TVA campgrounds reopening for spring season

SHEFFIELD — The Colbert County location of the Salvation Army Thrift Store is set to reopen Thursday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
Renovations at Evans Park in Plano will likely finish sometime this spring, according to the city’s website. The park, located at 1712 Silverwood Lane, has been closed for construction since early last year as part of a city-wide initiative to renovate many of the parks within Plano. Dozens of parks across the city are undergoing renovations or likely will, according to city officials.
GRAHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Cable Cove Campground, which has served the camping needs of family and friends for decades, won’t reopen this year. It will take thousands of dollars in facility and safety upgrades to get it running again. U.S. forest Service representatives said more visitors overall...
SHEFFIELD — Sheffield's Flea Market will soon be facing an ultimatum to find an alternative location that allows operation within the city's codes and ordinances, or cease operation. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period...
Gordy's Hi-Hat on Friday announced it will reopen for its 62nd season on March 23. The iconic burger joint posted a video on Facebook on March 4 declaring, "Spring is coming," showing footage of people clearing snow from the property in preparation for the occasion. The video also included a...
COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Harry’s Place in Colchester is one of many businesses opening their doors as the weather improves. Usually they open up a bit sooner, but they saw the forecast for Winter Storm Cecelia and decided to wait one more week before kicking off their season.
It's taken longer than expected, but a popular trail in the Pikes Peak region is being eyed for a reopening in the coming months after a long closure. Last August, the town of Green Mountain Falls advised residents and visitors to stay off Catamount Trail amid private property revelations near the base of the path, which leads to such destinations as Garden of Eden and South Catamount Reservoir. Historic Green Mountain Falls Foundation went on to buy the property, with the intention of conveying it to the public trust — as the organization has done with other recreation spots around town.
According to a news release, engineers continue to work on design plans for additional repairs to address deeper masonry stone deterioration uncovered in a section of the archway during the restoration project.
Join the Lewes Historical Society and Lewes in Bloom to welcome Spring to Lewes, during the 13th Annual Lewes Tulip Celebration. The Society’s History in Bloom Tour will be led by a historic guide and will provide information on Lewes’ rich maritime history. And a knowledgeable garden guide from Lewes in Bloom will be on your tour to point out the multiple tulip varieties found throughout the town.
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. — Sliding Rock Recreation Area, one of the most visited tourist destinations on the Pisgah National Forest, will reopen on April 30. The area has been closed since last August after Tropical Storm Fred caused historic flooding that damaged infrastructure and left debris in the Davidson River, creating hazards for visitors.
SHEFFIELD — A Norfolk Southern Railway rail replacement crew is slowly moving toward the cities of Muscle Shoals, Sheffield and Tuscumbia. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at...
MENOMONIE — The inevitable and long-anticipated return of spring in the Chippewa Valley is best marked by the warm scent of apple cider donuts, the cooing of excited children over newborn animals and the reopening of Govin’s lambing barn. Govin’s Farm, N6134 670th St., will open it’s lambing...
Native American and Civil War artifacts can be found all along the Tennessee Valley and more are being lost every day. The Tennessee Valley Authority says looting of ancient artifacts continues to be a problem.
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Circus Circus announced on Monday the reopening of its Splash Zone and pool. The news comes as students prepare for spring break. The pool will officially open on Thursday, March 17, and will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Splash zone will feature two pools, a splash pad […]
Time to gear up, Outsiders! Whether you’re looking to RV or go full primitive, Virginia State Parks host over 1,800 campsites ready to go. As of this past weekend, Virginia campers are back out in droves. Winter is coming to a close, and Friday, March 4 marked the reopening of Virginia State Park campgrounds, so it’s back to the great outdoors we go.
WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Main Street Creamery and Cafe in Wethersfield recently opened their doors as spring is on the horizon. Friday turned out to be a remarkable day. It was just warm enough for ice cream, although some people are starting to get their desserts to go as the sun goes down.
Spring may open with a bang in the coming days as a massive storm system looks set to roll across a large portion of the US after a weekend of severe weather.There is potential for thunderstorms, tornadoes, severe flooding, and blizzards in states from the Rockies to the Atlantic coast according to the latest forecasts from the National Weather Service.Risk to lives and property is possible with significant delays expected to air, shipping and ground transportation.“Next week has the potential to bring not only the most significant storm of March but perhaps the entire year so far considering the...
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Local at Lake Walk kicks off its spring season Tuesday showcasing several different kinds of businesses and artisans from across the Brazos Valley. Originally, the market was supposed to launch on March 8, but had to cancel due to weather. “We are really excited for...
Comments / 0