TVA campgrounds reopening for spring season

It's taken longer than expected, but a popular trail in the Pikes Peak region is being eyed for a reopening in the coming months after a long closure. Last August, the town of Green Mountain Falls advised residents and visitors to stay off Catamount Trail amid private property revelations near the base of the path, which leads to such destinations as Garden of Eden and South Catamount Reservoir. Historic Green Mountain Falls Foundation went on to buy the property, with the intention of conveying it to the public trust — as the organization has done with other recreation spots around town.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 11 DAYS AGO