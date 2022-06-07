ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch The Defenders Saga in order on Disney Plus

By Jack Shepherd
Figuring out how to watch the Defenders Saga in order isn't as straightforward as it might appear. Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Punisher are all interlinked, and just watching them one at a time isn't really the right order.

These shows all used to stream on Netflix, but have finally arrived on Disney Plus with their new name: the Defenders Saga. That means it's very easy to catch up on these heroes' stories – especially as some of the characters have made the jump to the MCU. To make sense of all the crossovers and connections between the shows, though, you'll need to watch in a very specific order… and you can find out all about it below.

Note: The shows are all set after the events of The Avengers and make reference to the Battle of New York. But, slotting each show into a full MCU marathon is quite a difficult task, and the MCU references aren't kept up throughout the former Netflix shows. But, to see how each series fits into the wider Marvel universe, see our guide to the Marvel timeline .

How to watch The Defenders Saga in order

Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and The Defenders were formerly known as "Marvel's Netflix shows" but that description is hardly fitting now they are on Disney Plus. The watch order starts with Daredevil, the very first show released back in 2015, and culminates in Jessica Jones season 3, which ended Marvel and Netflix's partnership in 2019.

This order (release) is also the chronological order to watch the series in, and watching in any other order will make The Defenders extremely confusing as that has significant impact on the other shows, particularly Daredevil.

Those last two may seem a little bit out of place, but – mild spoilers – they both feature appearances from characters from The Defenders Saga. So, if you're going to do a major watch of all the shows, then be sure to check out Spider-Man: No Way Home (annoyingly not on Disney Plus) and the Hawkeye series (on Disney Plus).

Want to watch the Marvel movies after making your way through the Defenders Saga? Here's our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order .

