Chesterfield holding 9th annual diaper, wipes drive to help first-time parents

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield has launched its annual diaper drive, issuing a ‘call out’ to the county’s youth and local organizations and businesses to collect children’s diapers.

For the rest of March, the county is collecting NEW, unopened packages of children’s diapers and wipes.

If you are able to donate, you can get in touch with Ashley Rogers, Families First Program Coordinator at rogersa@chesterfield.gov ; or Leslie Pakula, Infant Program Manager, at pakulal@chesterfield.gov .

The diapers will help hundreds of first-time parents across Chesterfield and Colonial Heights who are enrolled in the ‘Families First’ program.

