ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, VA

Chesterfield holding 9th annual diaper, wipes drive to help first-time parents

By Tyler Thrasher
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dCX7p_0egjbfA600

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield has launched its annual diaper drive, issuing a ‘call out’ to the county’s youth and local organizations and businesses to collect children’s diapers.

For the rest of March, the county is collecting NEW, unopened packages of children’s diapers and wipes.

Virginia Festival of the Book returns in-person after two-years fully virtual

If you are able to donate, you can get in touch with Ashley Rogers, Families First Program Coordinator at rogersa@chesterfield.gov ; or Leslie Pakula, Infant Program Manager, at pakulal@chesterfield.gov .

The diapers will help hundreds of first-time parents across Chesterfield and Colonial Heights who are enrolled in the ‘Families First’ program.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Colonial Heights, VA
City
Chesterfield, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Chesterfield, VA
Government
State
Virginia State
Chesterfield, VA
Society
Chesterfield, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia’s worst commutes – luckily Richmond isn’t one

When the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of Americans remote workers, it also abruptly ended the commutes that bookend the workday. As some of those workers return to the office, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. Here is a list of the cities with the worst commutes in Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diaper#Wipes#Infant Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy