Economic theory is all very well in its place but that's not necessarily in stock markets. For markets are made up of people and we have our little foibles. One of which is that we seem subject to a variety of number fallacies. We can all see that many things are priced at $x.99 cents. Or even $99 rather than $101. This one is called the left number fallacy - we take our belief about the value of the number from the first digits that we see. This makes us overestimate that one cent saving at the end. Or, overestimate the price rise of adding that cent but then changing the digits further to the left.

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO