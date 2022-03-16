ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia stocks advance ahead of Fed decision

By Meghavi Singh
Seekingalpha.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJapan +1.42%. Japan Trade Balance data...

seekingalpha.com

Cheddar News

Stocks Close Sharply Higher On Eve of Fed Decision

Nancy Daoud, a private wealth adviser for Ameriprise Financial, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell, where she discusses what led to a sharp spike on Wall Street during Tuesday's session and what she will be watching for most closely when the Fed announces it latest policy decision on Wednesday.
TheStreet

Stock Market Today - 3/16: Stocks Surge On Fed Decision, Russia-Ukraine Cease Fire Talks

Stocks finished higher after the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates for the first time since 2018, while authorities in China pledged to support the Covid-hit economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 518 points, or 1.55%, to 34,063, while the S&P 500 added 2.24% to the previous session's gains following a weaker-than-expected reading of February retail sales.
Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain; All Eyes On Fed Decision

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade ahead of the interest rate decision from the Federal Reserve. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) and Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN). Data on retail sales, import and export prices will be released at...
US News and World Report

Russia May Not Stop With Ukraine – NATO Looks to Its Weakest Link

ON BOARD THE SUPPLY SHIP ELBE, Latvia (Reuters) - Hours after Russian missiles first struck Ukrainian cities on Feb. 24, German naval commander Terje Schmitt-Eliassen received notice to sail five warships under his command to the former Soviet Republic of Latvia to help protect the most vulnerable part of NATO's eastern flank.
Seekingalpha.com

Wheaton Precious Metals: Another Record Year For This Streamer

The fourth quarter of 2021 generated revenue of $278.197 million, down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis and up 3.4% sequentially. The Canadian company Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results on March 3, 2022. Note: This article is an update of my article published on February...
FOXBusiness

Stocks mixed, oil slips with Russia, Ukraine and Fed decision in focus

Coverage for this event has ended. In another volatile session, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite ended lower, while the Dow was barely kept afloat thanks to financials. A Lyft spokesperson told FOX Business in the statement:. "We’ve been closely monitoring rising gas prices and their impact on our driver...
Seekingalpha.com

Take Advantage Of This Market Crash With These 10 Safe 7% Yielding Blue-Chip Bargains

The market is roiling from Russia's invasion, soaring inflation, surging commodity prices, rising interest rates, and a tightening Fed. The market is sliding yet again, which is no surprise to anyone paying attention to current events. The key to long-term success on Wall Street isn't in avoiding the market's short-term...
MarketWatch

Stocks open with solid gains as investors await Fed decision

U.S. stocks opened solidly higher Wednesday, rising for a second day as investors awaited a Federal Reserve decision that's expected to see a quarter-point rise in the fed-funds rate. The Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. +0.44%. rose 308 points, or 0.9%, to 33,853, while the S&P 500. SPX,. +1.04%. was...
Daily Mail

Fury as Scottish government approves £600K deal by Pepsi to send convoy of 100 trucks carrying seed potatoes from Aberdeen to be planted in Russia - despite soft drinks firm publicly pulling out of country over Ukraine war

The Scottish government sparked fury after it approved a deal by Pepsi to send thousands of seed potatoes to Russia even though many companies have pulled out of doing business in the country. In a £600,000 deal with Aberdeen's Saltire Seed, 2,000 tons of seed potatoes will be delivered to...
