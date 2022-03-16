Asia stocks advance ahead of Fed decision

Nancy Daoud, a private wealth adviser for Ameriprise Financial, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell, where she discusses what led to a sharp spike on Wall Street during Tuesday's session and what she will be watching for most closely when the Fed announces it latest policy decision on Wednesday.
Stocks finished higher after the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates for the first time since 2018, while authorities in China pledged to support the Covid-hit economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 518 points, or 1.55%, to 34,063, while the S&P 500 added 2.24% to the previous session's gains following a weaker-than-expected reading of February retail sales.
U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade ahead of the interest rate decision from the Federal Reserve. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) and Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN). Data on retail sales, import and export prices will be released at...
Any country supporting Taiwan militarily would face the "worst consequences," China's government warned Saturday, adding that "no one and no force" would be able to stop the Communist Party if it took action against the island country, according to a report. China’s relationship with Taiwan has come into focus against...
The United States government has reportedly announced that they will be offering upwards of $5 million to any US citizen who can provide information leading to the asset seizure of Russian oligarchs following sanctions put in place due to their support and role in the invasion of Ukraine. Article continues...
SEOUL (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un the significance of cooperation between the two countries, North Korea’s state media KCNA reported on Saturday. In a message to Kim, Xi said China is ready to work, together with the Korean side, to...
ON BOARD THE SUPPLY SHIP ELBE, Latvia (Reuters) - Hours after Russian missiles first struck Ukrainian cities on Feb. 24, German naval commander Terje Schmitt-Eliassen received notice to sail five warships under his command to the former Soviet Republic of Latvia to help protect the most vulnerable part of NATO's eastern flank.
BEIJING, March 21 (Reuters) - The Chinese Red Cross will offer an additional 10 million yuan ($1.57 million) of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters on Monday. Wang's comments came at a regular briefing in Beijing and the promise of aid follows previous pledges...
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia said on Monday that it “won’t bear any responsibility” for a shortage in global oil supplies after a fierce barrage of attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels affected production in the kingdom, the world’s largest oil exporter.
The fourth quarter of 2021 generated revenue of $278.197 million, down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis and up 3.4% sequentially. The Canadian company Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results on March 3, 2022. Note: This article is an update of my article published on February...
Coverage for this event has ended. In another volatile session, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite ended lower, while the Dow was barely kept afloat thanks to financials. A Lyft spokesperson told FOX Business in the statement:. "We’ve been closely monitoring rising gas prices and their impact on our driver...
The market is roiling from Russia's invasion, soaring inflation, surging commodity prices, rising interest rates, and a tightening Fed. The market is sliding yet again, which is no surprise to anyone paying attention to current events. The key to long-term success on Wall Street isn't in avoiding the market's short-term...
U.S. stocks opened solidly higher Wednesday, rising for a second day as investors awaited a Federal Reserve decision that's expected to see a quarter-point rise in the fed-funds rate. The Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. +0.44%. rose 308 points, or 0.9%, to 33,853, while the S&P 500. SPX,. +1.04%. was...
The Scottish government sparked fury after it approved a deal by Pepsi to send thousands of seed potatoes to Russia even though many companies have pulled out of doing business in the country. In a £600,000 deal with Aberdeen's Saltire Seed, 2,000 tons of seed potatoes will be delivered to...
