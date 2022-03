BIBB COUNTY/TUSCALOOSA, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 15, 2022-- Mercedes-Benz (ticker symbol: MBG) opens a new battery plant in Bibb County, Alabama, a few months ahead of the start of production of all-electric Mercedes-EQ vehicles in the United States. The world’s most valuable luxury automotive brand is getting ready to go all electric by ramping up production of electric cars on three continents. The new U.S. battery factory underscores the importance of the United States within the Mercedes-Benz global production network and the status of Alabama as an export hub for luxury SUVs also in the electric era.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO