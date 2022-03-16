ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

F1 change safety car rules to stop Lewis Hamilton’s controversial Abu Dhabi world title loss happening again

By Justin Lawrence
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

THE FIA has revamped Formula One's car safety rules next season to prevent a repeat of Lewis Hamilton's world title loss in Abu Dhabi.

Hamilton, 37, was controversially robbed of the chance to win his eighth world title last year in the final race of the season held in the Middle East.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rdFzj_0egjZygP00
The FIA have implemented a car safety rule to avoid a repeat of the debacle that saw Hamilton losing the world title to Verstappen Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rB9LD_0egjZygP00
Former FIA race director Masi also lost his job due to the farce Credit: Getty

The Brit was in pole position to clinch glory when a safety car was deployed by the ex-FIA race director Michael Masi in the final laps of the showdown.

Masi's madness effectively turned Hamilton into a sitting duck and allowed his bitter foe Max Verstappen to overtake the Brit and earn his first world title.

And along with axing Masi, the sport's governing body has now implemented a new rule to snuff any chance of the debacle recurring next season - which begins in Bahrain this weekend.

The FIA unveiled a revised edition of the 2022 sporting regulations saying that ALL - instead of what used to be ANY - lapped cars must un-lap themselves before a restart, Sky Sports reported.

All you need for Cheltenham Festival 2022

  • Cheltenham Festival LIVE - Latest results and tips from day two
  • Cheltenham Festival FREE BETS - new customer offers
  • Race schedule, TV channel and live stream info for the biggest show on turf
  • Get £60 in FREE BETS - Bet £10 to get free £10 bet on each race on Wednesday
  • Gold Cup 2022 guide - all the latest odds for Friday's showpiece race

The news will be music to Hamilton's ears after he sensationally considered QUITTING the sport following defeat to Verstappen.

Another change fans will have to get used to is Hamilton deciding to change his name.

The Mercedes driver revealed that he's in the process of changing his last name to incorporate his mother's surname - Larbalestier.

Hamilton stated the reasons behind his choice at the Dubai Expo 2022 where he said: "It would mean the world to my family [to win an eighth title].

"It would mean a lot to me knowing that, for example, I am really proud of my family's name, Hamilton.

"Actually none of you might know that my mum’s [sur]name is Larbalestier. And I’m just about to put that in my name.

"Because I don’t really fully understand the whole idea of why, when people get married, the woman loses her name.

"I really want her name to continue on with the Hamilton name."

Comments / 1

Related
Financial World

Lewis Hamilton single: love story ended with Camila Kendra

Lewis Hamilton is single again: the English driver has just left with the Dominican model Camila Kendra, to whom he was linked since last summer. The reasons for the rupture are unknown: rumors said that everything is linked to a difficult moment Lewis Hamilton went through in recent months, when rumors of his retirement from F1 spread.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Sebastian Vettel warns Lewis Hamilton over what to expect from Max Verstappen in 2022

Sebastian Vettel has warned Lewis Hamilton that he expects Max Verstappen to flourish as Formula One’s defending world champion.Hamilton and Red Bull driver Verstappen are set to renew their rivalry when the season fires up in Bahrain on Sunday.Verstappen 24, will line up on the grid as the reigning champion for the first time in his career after he beat Hamilton at last December’s hotly-disputed finale in Abu Dhabi.And Vettel, who won four consecutive titles with Red Bull between 2010 and 2013, expects Verstappen to move to another level with title number one under his belt.“From what I remember, it...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Lewis Hamilton
topgear.com

Nico Hulkenberg will race the Bahrain GP this weekend

F1’s stand-in extraordinaire is back for more, this time replacing Sebastian Vettel after a positive Covid-19 test. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss the season-opener in Bahrain this weekend, with his seat at Aston Martin filled by - you guessed it - the one and only Nico Hulkenberg.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Safety Car#Vehicles#Fia#Sky Sports#Race
Daily Mail

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell can take the title fight to Max Verstappen, Lando Norris will land a first victory and can Ferrari return to the top? Sportsmail's F1 experts give their predictions ahead of the new season

The eve of the new Formula One season is upon us and even after two rounds of pre-season testing there still appears to be no clear idea of how the campaign will play out as the sport enters a new era. New rules, new regulations, new cars and even a...
MOTORSPORTS
SkySports

Saudi Arabia Grand Prix: Formula One chief Stefano Domenicali says sport can put 'spotlight' on country's human rights record

Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali says the sport's decision to race in Saudi Arabia can help shine a "spotlight" on the country's human rights record. The new F1 season begins in Bahrain this weekend before the second race follows in Jeddah a week later, returning for a second Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after the country hosted the sport for the first time last year.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 ‘does not need to heal’ after Abu Dhabi controversy, Max Verstappen claims

Max Verstappen has insisted that Formula One does not “need to heal” following the controversial end to last season’s title race, despite changes being made to the rules ahead of the 2022 campaign. F1has announced new safety car rules following the chaotic finish to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, as Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the season to win the title. The move has been made to avoid a repeat of the last year’s title decider, in which race director Michael Masi allowed some but not all cars to un-lap themselves, setting up a final-lap...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Formula 1 2022: 'Extreme anxiousness and high excitement' before Bahrain GP

The Formula 1 cars that start the new season in Bahrain this weekend represent the biggest year-on-year change for 40 years - and possibly ever. Aerodynamicists in the F1 teams - such as myself - have been working on their designs on and off since 2019, and this weekend represents a time of extreme anxiousness and high excitement as we find out for the first time how well we have interpreted the new rules.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Domenicali urges FIA to be open with Abu Dhabi F1 report

Ahead of a meeting of the FIA’s World Motor Sport Council on Saturday that is set to formally discuss the report and responses to the event of last year’s F1 season finale, Domenicali suggests it is an important moment for the governing body. He suggests that, while there...
MOTORSPORTS
BBC

Formula 1 2022: Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen return to the track

Three months on from the tumultuous climax to the 2021 championship, a new one begins with the shadows of that day in Abu Dhabi still hanging over the sport. After losing an eighth world drivers' title in controversial and painful circumstances, Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes team are trying to move on, at least in public.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Sebastian Vettel out of Bahrain Grand Prix as Max Verstappen says F1 ‘does not need to heal’

Max Verstappen believes Formula One does not “need to heal” despite changes being made to the rules ahead of the 2022 season following the controversial end to last year’s title race. F1 has announced new safety car rules following the chaotic finish to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, as Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the season to win the title. The sport’s governing body, the FIA has tweaked the wording of the regulations so that “all”, rather than “any”, lapped cars must un-lap themselves before the racing restarts.Even though most readers would interpret the two...
MOTORSPORTS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
352K+
Followers
13K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy