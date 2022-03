Sarasota police say a building has a partially collapsed roof after a tornado was spotted in Sarasota County. According to Sarasota Police Public Information Officer Genevieve Judge, the tornado was seen around 2:15 pm Around the same time, a call came in for the roof collapse at 2153 10th Street in Sarasota. Sarasota police say no injuries have been reported at this time. The National Weather Service has confirmed it was a brief tornado. The severe weather is expected to continue to hit closer to home here in Central Florida. WESH 2 meteorologists have declared Wednesday to be another First Warning Weather Day.Strong storms are expected to return to the area by late morning, with a greater risk of large hail this time around.The risk for large hail and damaging winds will be present from 12 pm to 6 pm An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.Stay with WESH 2 for the most accurate Central Florida weather forecast.RadarHurricanesSevere Weather AlertsMap Room.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO