'Blood rain' turns to blue skies: Saharan red dust cloud sweeps from Europe across the UK - and is set to bring balmy temperatures of up to 62F this weekend

By Shivali Best For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Saharan dust moving across Europe has started to hit the UK, with cars across the south pictured covered in fine red dust. Although temperatures in Britain could reach up to 62F by the weekend.

The Met Office earlier warned the dust cloud, which is 1.2 miles (2km) above ground level, could fall during showers in southern parts of the country in the afternoon.

The fine sand drawn into the atmosphere has been blown north amid a south to south-easterly airflow which could bring temperatures of up to 17C on Saturday.

While the warmest places are likely to be west of high ground, more widespread temperatures of 14-15C (57-59F) are possible - compared with a UK average of 10C (50F) in March.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i5UKJ_0egjSBYH00
A Saharan dust cloud pictured from Waterloo Bridge in central London. It comes as parts of southern Spain have been blanketed following a thick plume which has turned skies orange
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gznb4_0egjSBYH00
Saharan dust deposited over the front of a Range Rover today. Vehicles across the UK have been hit with unwelcome the dusty deposits
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QRAoV_0egjSBYH00
The Saharan dust cloud has turned skies over London an eerie shade of orange. Pictured: Tower Bridge and St Paul's 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hRf6U_0egjSBYH00
One user in London posted a photo of a black Bentley, showing how it had been covered in red dust this morning thanks to the Saharan dust cloud 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QCiRz_0egjSBYH00
Sediment left on a car in south east London today this afternoon following rainfall as the skies above turn eerily orange
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aZSnb_0egjSBYH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RvqeU_0egjSBYH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a92E1_0egjSBYH00
A slightly 'off-colour' sky seen above Sheerness, Kent this morning, with a orangey tinge as the Saharan dust cloud moves over the UK
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1psPqj_0egjSBYH00
Earlier, the Met Office shared maps showing how the dust cloud is moving towards the UK
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wplV9_0egjSBYH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wekve_0egjSBYH00
Met Office forecasters say the impact is 'unlikely' to be significant, with the dust potentially most visible at sunset. Pictured: skies over Sheerness, Kent
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wX1Sl_0egjSBYH00
The Saudi Arabian just put an orange / pink glow into the sky looking into the city from Waterloo Bridge
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03EeQB_0egjSBYH00
The Met Office has said the dust cloud, which is 1.2 miles (2km) above ground level, may fall during showers in southern parts of the country in the afternoon

How does Saharan dust get to the UK?

As in other parts of the world, the wind can blow strongly over deserts - whipping up dust and sand high into the sky. If the winds in the upper part of the atmosphere are blowing north, the dust can be carried as far as the UK.

Once it is lifted from the ground by strong winds, clouds of dust can reach very high altitudes and be transported worldwide, covering thousands of miles.

In order for the dust to get from up in the sky down to the ground, you need something to wash it out of the sky - rain. As raindrops fall, they collect particles of dust on the way down. Then when the raindrops land on something and eventually evaporate, they leave behind a layer of dust.

Saharan dust is relatively common in the UK often happening several times a year when big dust storms in the Sahara coincide with southerly wind patterns. In certain weather situations, Saharan dust can also affect air pollution and pollution levels.

While there are no air quality warnings, the Met Office also said that drivers can expect to find their cars blanketed in red dust.

'There are no air quality warnings. People in the south might find a bit of dust left on their cars as the rain washes it out of the skies today,' the forecaster said.

Yesterday, parts of southern Spain were blanketed, following a thick plume which turned skies orange, with satellite images clearly showing the dust over France.

Forecasters say the impact of the cloud in the UK is 'unlikely' to be significant, with the dust potentially most visible at sunset.

Earlier, the Met Office shared maps showing how the dust cloud is moving towards the UK.

'Storm Celia has already brought strong winds and travel disruption to the Canaries and will continue to move gradually eastwards over the coming days,' the forecaster explained.

'Strong southerly winds on the eastern flank of Storm Celia have already lofted Saharan dust into the atmosphere.

'Whilst this dust is mostly about 2km above ground level, some deposits of dust may fall to the ground, especially during any rain in southern parts of the UK over the next 24 hours.'

The Met Office has said that it doesn't expect significant impacts in the UK.

Richard Miles, of the Met Office, said: 'Storm Celia over Spain is indeed pulling a dust cloud up from the Sahara, which could potentially reach as far as the south of the UK.

'However, we don't expect significant impacts – the most likely would be on the cloudscapes at sunset, but as conditions are likely to be generally overcast and wet for much of the day this is unlikely to amount to much.

'There are no air quality warnings.

'People in the south might find a bit of dust left on their cars as the rain washes it out of the skies today.'

Wednesday is expected to be cloudy for most of England, Wales and eastern Scotland; with rain becoming heavier and more widespread later in the day in central and eastern areas.

Rain in England will then begin to clear as many regions turn cold, with patchy frost and some rural mist, the Met Office has said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KAtEu_0egjSBYH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dxSxh_0egjSBYH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kxZyK_0egjSBYH00
Canary Wharf is pictured against an orange sky, as blood rain starts to hit the south of England
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V1F7c_0egjSBYH00
James Cosgrove shared a photo of the skies from his home in London, writing: 'The Saharan dust from North Africa has added a natural sepia filter to the skies above London. It's all very eerie'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VMBVz_0egjSBYH00
The skies over High Street Kensington in Central London have started to turn a shade of orange-grey - although the cloud will affect regions further south more strongly
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KBFFW_0egjSBYH00
It comes as parts of southern Spain have been blanketed following a thick plume which has turned skies orange, with satellite images clearly showing the dust over France. An orange sky is seen over a building in Navares, south-eastern Spain
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34n4tM_0egjSBYH00
As in other parts of the world, the wind can blow strongly over deserts - whipping up dust and sand high into the sky. If the winds in the upper part of the atmosphere are blowing north, the dust can be carried as far as the UK 

Hayfever warning issued by Met Office

According to the Met Office hayfever sufferers may face problems in the coming days

The Met Office said 'Tree pollen occurs first, typically until mid-May, and affects around 25 per cent of people.

'Most people are allergic to grass pollen, which actually has two peaks, and the season lasts until July.

'Weed pollen can be released at any time but the season typically covers the end of June to September.'

Showers, frost and fog will continue to hit parts of the UK for the rest of the week.

Saharan dust is a mixture of sand and dust from the Sahara, the vast desert area that covers most of North Africa.

As in other parts of the world, the wind can blow strongly over deserts - whipping up dust and sand high into the sky.

If the winds in the upper part of the atmosphere are blowing north, the dust can be carried as far as the UK.

'Once it is lifted from the ground by strong winds, clouds of dust can reach very high altitudes and be transported worldwide, covering thousands of miles,' The Met Office explained.

'In order for the dust to get from up in the sky down to the ground, you need something to wash it out of the sky - rain.

'As raindrops fall, they collect particles of dust on the way down. Then when the raindrops land on something and eventually evaporate, they leave behind a layer of dust.'

While the skies turning orange can be rather eerie, the Met Office reassures that Saharan dust is relatively common in the UK.

'[It] often [happens] several times a year when big dust storms in the Sahara coincide with southerly wind patterns,' it added.

'In certain weather situations, Saharan dust can also affect air pollution and pollution levels.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F5RCa_0egjSBYH00
Pictured: People are seen as dust from the Sahara Desert blown by storm Celia affects the city in Madrid earlier this week
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jyraj_0egjSBYH00
View of the Almeria fortress covered in orange as result of the airbone dust from Sahara desert in Almeria, southeastern Spain
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DxxQw_0egjSBYH00
'People in the south might find a bit of dust left on their cars as the rain washes it out of the skies today,' the Met Office said. Pictured: a car in Madrid 

