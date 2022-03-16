ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Spain dust cloud: Could it affect holidays and travel?

By Lucy Thackray
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FWQjk_0egjMyra00

A weather phenomenon known as a dust plume is hanging over Spain , with locals in some regions reporting eerie orange skies and poor air quality since Monday.

The “dust cloud” has been transported some 1,500 miles from North Africa.

Meteorologists are warning that it will affect the UK next, with possible implications for travel and even heading outside.

So what is the dust cloud, and how might it affect flights and travel?

What is the dust cloud?

The cloud formed when Storm Celia stirred up a large amount of dust from the Sahara Desert over the weekend. The weather front drove it up into the air and pushed it northwards over the Mediterranean Sea and parts of Spain.

Next it will cross over the UK and is expected to head towards the Netherlands and Germany.

Sand and dust storms of this kind occur annually when powerful, hot winds sweep across loose soils on arid land.

Last summer, vast clouds were swept by trade winds across the ocean from Mali and Mauritania to the Caribbean and Florida.

Which areas have been affected?

In Spain, Madrid and several towns in the southeast saw Bladerunner-esque orange and yellow skies from Monday to Wednesday.

Twitter users in Murcia and Grenada, and some as far away as Switzerland, also posted images of amber skies.

“It is like it was raining mud,” Álvaro López, a student at the University of Málaga, told Associated Press. “I was in the car this morning and mud was literally falling.”

In terms of the UK impact, associate meteorology professor Dr Claire Ryder says: “The plume is forecast to reach southern England during the early hours of Wednesday, covering areas from Dorset to Suffolk, with the southeast counties, particularly Kent, being the worst affected.

“The main plume is forecast to remain over the continent with only the weaker edges grazing southern England. Dust amounts will likely be significantly lower over England compared to extremely dusty conditions currently being experienced over Spain and France.

“Those up early enough on Wednesday will see the tell-tale red dusty sunrise. This is caused by the dust absorbing blue light from the sun and letting more red light through when the sun is low in the sky. By evening the dust will have moved eastwards towards the Netherlands and Germany.

“People are likely to see surfaces such as cars getting dusty and red, and air quality may be slightly lower than usual due to the dust particles in the air.”

What are the effects on travel?

After Storm Celia hit the Canary Islands on Monday, several flights were cancelled due to extreme weather.

Seven flights were diverted and four cancelled from La Palma, Tenerife North, Lanzarote and Gran Canaria, according to the Canary News . However, this appears to have been connected with high winds and stormy conditions as much as the dust cloud itself.

Local news outlets in Spain yesterday warned Malaga Airport customers that the dust cloud could cause delays.

So far, no UK-based airlines or airports have reported flight cancellations due to the phenomenon.

“We’re monitoring the Saharan dust cloud and so far our flights are operating as planned,” said a Tui spokesperson. “There is no special disruptive effect on airline operations,” confirmed a representative from Wizz Air.

Dust clouds can certainly cause havoc for the aviation industry. In February 2020, a large dust cloud hung over the Canary Islands, causing some flights to be suspended, diverted or cancelled .

This week, poor air quality has also been recorded across much of central Spain, as well as Mediterranean islands such as the Balearics.

Spain’s public health officials warned citizens and holidaymakers to avoid outdoor exercise and use face masks when outside. Those with allergies and respiratory problems are particularly vulnerable to spikes in small-particle air pollution.

However, so far the effects on the UK appear to be milder.

“Although it’s very cloudy and murky today in SE England, there’s probably a small amount of dust in the air. Likely to be washed out by rain as the day goes on,” tweeted Dr Ryder this morning.

Richard Miles of the Met Office told reporters: “We don’t expect significant impacts – the most likely would be on the cloudscapes at sunset but, as conditions are likely to be generally overcast and wet for much of the day, this is unlikely to amount to much. There are no air-quality warnings.”

Nevertheless, the charity Asthma UK warned sufferers to carry inhalers with them as this type of dust can trigger attacks.

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Saharan dust storm covers Spain, spreads out across Europe

BARCELONA, Spain — (AP) — A huge dust storm swirling over Europe from the Sahara desert made it hard to breathe in large parts of Spain for a second straight day on Wednesday and gave cleaning crews extra work as far away as Paris, London and Belgrade to remove the film of dirt falling on cars and buildings.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Spain skies turn ‘Blade Runner’ orange as dust clouds from Sahara blanket country

Enormous dust clouds have turned skies in Spain orange after a mass of hot air was pulled in from the Sahara desert. The capital Madrid, along with resort towns in the southeast, are bearing the brunt of the dust, which has been driven in from the Mediterranean. Skies above those towns and cities have been tinged Blade Runner orange, making for spectacular viewing.Areas as far west as the Canary Islands in the Atlantic and the Balearic Islands are also being impacted.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More The Wanted star Tom Parker reunites with bandmates on stage after cancer treatmentNazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: From arrest to releaseNazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe boards plane in Iran as she returns to UK after six years
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Woman fleeing Ukraine war dies in bus crash in Italy

A woman has been killed when a bus carrying Ukrainian refugees overturned on a motorway in Italy. The 32-year-old and her two children, aged 10 and five, were among 22 people onboard escaping the war in Ukraine, according to reports in the Italian press. The bus was making its way...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Phys.org

350-year-old remains found in a Stone Age site in Portugal

An African man who lived just 350 years ago was buried in a prehistoric shell midden in Amoreira in Portugal. This was very surprising because Amoreira and other midden sites in the Muge region are well known by archaeologists for the cemeteries of the last hunter-gatherers living in the area 8,000 years ago. To investigate this burial researchers from Uppsala University and Universidade de Lisboa combined biomolecular archaeology, ancient DNA, and historical records.
SCIENCE
BBC

Ukraine war: Scottish aid reaches refugees in Poland

As millions of refugees flood into the neighbouring countries around Ukraine, aid convoys carrying donations from Scotland have made it into Poland. Convoys of small vans, lorries and HGVs have carried essential items such as nappies, blankets and food to reception centres around the border with Ukraine. Robert Dluzak and...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dust Storms#Weather Front#Spanish#Stormcelia#Canaries#Saharandust#Met Office
TravelNoire

Meet The Palenqueras, The Black Women Who Represent The Afro-Colombian Culture

Cartagena is a must-go city for international tourists in South America. With a rich history, culture, gastronomy and astonishing landscapes, this city can give offer the visitor a plentiful of joy and happiness making it one of the favorite destinations in the region. Besides its unique tourist attractions, Cartagena also holds historic figures that represent the Afro-Colombian people as a most. They are the Palenqueras and carry a very amazing trajectory.
WORLD
Fox News

Russia threatens Bosnia and Herzegovina over NATO membership

A Russian ambassador on Thursday said Bosnia and Herzegovina could face the same military aggression unleashed on Ukraine if the country joins NATO. Igor Kalbukhov made the remarks during an interview with broadcaster FTV on Thursday. He noted that the country is free to join the 30-member alliance but that Moscow would respond, Euractiv reported.
POLITICS
The Conversation U.S.

Ukrainian refugees are welcomed with open arms – not so with people fleeing other war-torn countries

Across Europe, countries are preparing for the 4 million to 7 million Ukrainian refugees who will likely flee the Russian invasion of their country. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke for many European leaders when she proclaimed, “Everyone who has to flee Putin’s bombs will be welcomed with open arms.” Some European commentators on Western media have described Ukrainian refugees as being “civilized,” “middle class” and “prosperous,” and different from those from “third world nations.” A few European politicians have also stressed that Ukrainian refugees are qualitatively superior by virtue of their race and religion to those from countries in...
IMMIGRATION
US News and World Report

Russia Fires Official Who Said China Refused to Supply Aircraft Parts

(Reuters) - Russian aviation authorities have fired an official who said last week that China had refused to supply Russian airlines with aircraft parts in the wake of Western sanctions, the Kommersant newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing sources and the official. Valery Kudinov, an official at Russia's Federal Air Transport...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Weather
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
France
Country
Spain
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Place
Madrid, Spain
Country
Netherlands
Whittier Daily News

Former Miss Ukraine tells of escape to LA from war-ravaged country

LOS ANGELES — With Russian helicopters roaring above, Ukrainian model and former Miss Ukraine Veronika Didusenko, along with her 7-year-old son, braved the horrors of war to escape the city of Kyiv, traveling through four other countries to reach safety, she said Tuesday alongside Los Angeles attorney Gloria Allred.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bay News 9

Red-orange Sahara dust coats Spain, makes it hard to breathe

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Hot air from the Sahara Desert has swirled over the Mediterranean Sea and coated Spain with red-orange dust, prompting authorities to issue extremely bad air quality warnings Tuesday for Madrid and a large swath of the country. The national air quality index listed the capital...
ENVIRONMENT
Variety

Red Brigades Terrorism Tackled by Italy’s Stand By Me, RAI in ‘The General’s Men,’ Toplining Sergio Castellitto (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Italy’s Stand By Me and RAI have partnered on “The General’s Men,” a high-end drama that delves into the country’s battle against Red Brigades terrorism by portraying a special paramilitary unit set up by a high-ranking police official played by Sergio Castellitto. Castellitto (first look image above) plays General Carlo Alberto Dalla Chiesa, the heroic chief of the Carabinieri paramilitary police force who in 1974 set up the Nucleo Speciale Antiterrorismo, a unit of elite young officers, to fight Red Brigades terrorists who were running rampage. In 1978 the Red Brigades abducted and killed then...
WORLD
The Independent

Last Covid travel rules dropped in UK

The UK’s passenger locator form (PLF) and all remaining travel testing rules have ended in the UK.As of 4am on Friday, visitors to the UK will no longer need to complete the complex and lengthy online form, or take any Covid tests before or after their journey - regardless of vaccination status.The move was announced by transport secretary Grant Shapps on Monday, who told press: “You can travel just like the good old days”.“All remaining Covid travel measures, including the passenger locator form and tests for all arrivals, will be stood down for travel to the UK from 4am on...
TRAVEL
KRMG

Italy seeks to study, sample Europe's southernmost glacier

ON THE CALDERONE GLACIER, Italy — (AP) — Italian scientists are racing against time to study, scan and sample Europe’s southernmost glacier before it melts and disappears as a result of rising global temperatures. Researchers conducted a preliminary radar survey of the Calderone glacier in Italy’s central...
EARTH SCIENCE
The Independent

The Independent

551K+
Followers
185K+
Post
254M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy