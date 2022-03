The Writers Guild of America, East will hold its annual “And the Nominees Are…” documentary contenders’ panel on March 8, with Variety hosting the livestream. The limited series panel will take place at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT and will be split into two parts, with the second one airing 45 minutes after the first. It will be streamed on Variety.com via the YouTube link below, and on Zoom for members of the Guild.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO