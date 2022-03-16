ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Pillsbury releases new Easter-inspired slice and bake sugar cookies

By Kelly McCarthy, ABC News
KRMG
KRMG
 5 days ago

NEW YORK — Spring is right around the corner and Pillsbury is rolling out its festive confections to celebrate.

The seasonal sweets include three sugar cookies with colorful characters stamped in the center of each; a pink bunny shape, a yellow baby chick and a pastel Easter egg shape.

The bunny and chick Pillsbury cookies come with 20 pre-cut refrigerated dough slices that can go straight into the oven and retail three for $8.

The egg cookie cutout serves 10 for the same price and can be savored on its own or baked and decorated with additional icing and sprinkles.

Plus, each of the treats are safe to eat raw and are available at retailers nationwide now.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Sun-Journal

Celebrate Spring with Easter baking workshops

MAINE — The Maine Grain Alliance announces its Welcome Spring and celebrate Easter baking this March with Christy Timon, Abe Faber & Andrew Janjigian! Choose one class, or attend two Easter baking workshops at a discounted price! To register go to: https://kneadingconference.com/events-workshops/. “Pastiera” Italian Easter Ricotta and Wheatberry Tart...
MAINE STATE
Taste Of Home

30 Sweet Recipes for Easter Cookies

Need some cute Easter treats for your springtime celebration? From fruity tassies to flower-shaped spritz, we have the best recipes for Easter cookies. Make Easter cookies extra special with these mini pie look-alikes. They’re stuffed with sweet strawberry preserves—yum! —Amy Sauerwalt, Columbia, Maryland. 2 / 30. Easter...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icing Sugar#Easter#Food Drink#Abc Audio
New Jersey Stage

Highwind releases "Sugar"

The pop-rock duo Highwind's latest single, "Sugar" was released on March 11th. This is the second single off of the bands upcoming LP Something Right In Between - scheduled for release on May 6th. "Sugar is as candy-coated pop of a song as you can get - literally. It’s a...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
TODAY.com

Joy Bauer's no-bake treats: Cookie dough bars and Key lime pie bark

Get your sweet tooth ready, folks, because I’m serving up no-bake sweet treats! Our first stop on the dessert train is … cookie dough bars with a double dose of chocolate, inside and out … then we’re headed to the Sunshine State with a frozen Key lime pie bark that’s delightful, zesty and oh-so-refreshing. Prime your taste buds and kitchen skills, because it’s dessert o’clock and these goodies are filled with wholesome ingredients you can feel good about.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Daily South

Family Treasures and Traditions Inspired This Birmingham Easter Brunch

When it comes to entertaining, friends Ragan Cain and Mary Cox Brown prove that two are better than one. For starters, this means double the creativity. "We play off each other," says Cain, who curates a timelessly cheerful mix on her blog, The Frances Flair (@thefrancesflair). "We love to put together over-the-top, outlandish things." It also means two divine collections of serveware, linens, and decor to pull from. "We both have a very strong appreciation for our histories and where we're from," says Brown, the florist behind Marigold Design (@marigolddesign). "We really embrace the things that have been handed down to us." Here, they share their signature moves for an Easter brunch overflowing with whimsy.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
KRMG

Andolini’s owner pays tribute to Demarco namesake

TULSA, Okla. — The man behind some of New York’s most beloved pizzas, Domenico De Marco, died at the age of 85. Now if the name sounds familiar, it’s because Tulsa pizza shop Andolini’s has a pizza in his honor, fittingly named Demarco of Brooklyn. Domenico...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Blue Whale gift shop reopens in Catoosa

CATOOSA, Okla. — The Blue Whale gift shop reopened in Catoosa on Saturday to a crowd of happy people. “Catoosa’s proud of the whale. We have numerous visitors here on daily basis,” said Catoosa Assistant City Manager Eddie Faulkner. Built in 1972 by Hugh Davis as an...
CATOOSA, OK
Mashed

Bake Or Break: Cast, Episodes, Release Date, And More

Shows that focus on helping restaurant owners get back on their feet have become increasingly popular over the years. One successful example is "Restaurant Impossible," which aired from 2011 through 2016 and followed celebrity chef Robert Irvine and his team work with struggling eateries to help them bounce back. Per Food Sided, the team must stick to a budget of $10,000 and work on things like switching up the menu at the eatery and modifying its décor to appeal to customers. Irvine explained, "My job is to build them up in order to teach them new tricks and new things about their business, about their relationships with the staff and their families."
TV & VIDEOS
Mashed

Sonic's New Shake Flavors Are Inspired By Baked Goods

Sonic has more than its fair share of fan-favorite menu items. The chain's cherry limeade is a favorite of regulars, and its mozzarella sticks are often lauded, too. And that's not to mention the iconic Sonic tots (both regular and broccoli-filled) and Sonic Blasts; the fast-food chain's crowd-pleasers never fail.
RESTAURANTS
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Sweet treats baked with Girl Scout Cookies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s Girl Scout Cookie season and why not double the goodness by baking with the tasty treats. Chef Maureen Leonard is an award-winning Girl Scout Cookie baker. She recently won 1st PLACE at the Desserts First Girl Scout fundraiser. Chef Maureen is also a classically trained pastry chef and a tenured faculty member focused on Pastry Arts at Cuyahoga Community College. Fox 8’s Kristi Capel got a fun cooking lesson from Chef Maureen using Girl Scout Cookies as the special ingredient.
CLEVELAND, OH
Parade

The 12 All-Time Best Baked Ham Recipes for Easter and Beyond

Holidays are a pretty good reason for serving up a baked ham, but you should also try baking a ham if you’re having people over for dinner. They’re so easy to make, they feed a lot of people, they’re quite elegant and ham leftovers are awesome! With the holidays (like Easter) approaching rather quickly, consider an Easter ham with a simple glaze is the perfect dish for your holiday dinner with the family.
RECIPES
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
10K+
Followers
57K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy