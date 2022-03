The Stearns County Sheriff's Department is reporting a stolen bobcat on the 3700 block of Crossing drive near Highway 23 and Interstate 94. The vehicle was last seen on March 6 at about 2pm. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says it is a Bobcat tool cat with "K.Johnson" printed on the side.

STEARNS COUNTY, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO