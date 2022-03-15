Really? Famous Mustache King Has A Surprising Yellowstone Opinion

The fourth season of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” features a number of brand new actors on the show. Of all the new actors dotting the “Yellowstone” cast, perhaps none made a bigger impact than youngster Finn Little. He took on the role of Carter, a young man orphaned after his father died of drug addiction complications. A chance encounter with Beth Dutton, who was at the same hospital visiting her own father, led to Carter taking up residency at “Yellowstone” Ranch. There, he butts heads with Rip Wheeler but eventually wins over the big guy’s heart. At just 15 years of age, Little is the second youngest member of the show’s full-time cast. Only Tate Dutton actor Brecken Merrill is younger than Little at 13-years-old. Despite his young age, Little looks like a keeper that will become a bigger part of “Yellowstone” as a new season grows near.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 21 DAYS AGO