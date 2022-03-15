ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Really? Famous Mustache King Has A Surprising Yellowstone Opinion

By Megan Shaul
AM 1450 KMMS
AM 1450 KMMS
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Let me start by saying, coolest celebrity I have ever met, by far. And yes I have met a few, here in Bozeman and in other cities. I consider anyone I meet my friend, until you're not...if you know what I mean. (wink wink) With that being said, my...

kmmsam.com

Comments / 0

Related
102.3 The Bull

Sam Elliott Has Harsh Words for ‘Yellowstone’

Sam Elliott had previously hinted that he eyes Yellowstone suspiciously, but during a new interview, the 1883 actor flat-out admits he doesn't care for it. Elliott also reveals he's not a fan of one of the all-time great Western actors. The issue, Elliott tells Marc Maron on the WTF With...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Says Horseback Riding Has Become a ‘Huge Part’ of His Life

“Yellowstone’ fans know that what makes the Western dama, what gives it its essence, is its focus on horses. That’s in addition to the emphasis of the hooved creatures’ value within the series’ storylines. That said, “Yellowstone” star Luke Grimes, known for his role as Kayce Dutton, shared that after spending four, soon to be five, seasons within the Taylor Sheridan-created universe, horseback riding has now become a “huge part” of his life.
PETS
Cinema Blend

What Yellowstone’s Jefferson White And Jen Landon Found Most Rewarding About Being Part Of Season 4

Yellowstone's fourth season was obviously a big one for the Dutton family, from surviving the coordinated attacks to expanding the ranch's financial intake to a variety of relationship updates. (Some good, some not so good.) But don’t get me wrong…this show isn’t ALL about the Duttons these days. For instance, it was also a big year for Jefferson White’s emerging cowboy Jimmy and for Jen Landon’s endlessly quotable Teeter, with both returning as series regulars for the already renewed Season 5, even though White will first head up the impending 6666 spinoff.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Bozeman, MT
Entertainment
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Entertainment
City
Bozeman, MT
Hello Magazine

See the cast of Yellowstone and their real-life families

Are you a fan of Yellowstone? The Western melodrama has gained a huge following over the last few years since it began airing on the Paramount Network in 2018 and it is now one of the most-watched shows in America, even earning a nomination for best Drama Series Ensemble at this year's SAG Awards.
TV SERIES
94.9 KYSS FM

Wow! Family Encounters Animal Rarely Ever Seen at Yellowstone

Just last month I saw a picture of one, and that's when I realized that I didn't really know what a wolverine looked like. All I really knew about wolverines is that there's a football team in Michigan that uses them for a mascot and my wife seems to be quite a fan of a shirtless Hugh Jackman when he plays one in the movies. When I saw that picture though, I actually thought to myself, "hmm...that's what a wolverine looks like." But me seeing a wolverine isn't the point - it's a father and daughter seeing one in Yellowstone that's newsworthy because I guess that never really happens!
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Finn Little Remembers Moving Horseback Scene With Kevin Costner

The fourth season of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” features a number of brand new actors on the show. Of all the new actors dotting the “Yellowstone” cast, perhaps none made a bigger impact than youngster Finn Little. He took on the role of Carter, a young man orphaned after his father died of drug addiction complications. A chance encounter with Beth Dutton, who was at the same hospital visiting her own father, led to Carter taking up residency at “Yellowstone” Ranch. There, he butts heads with Rip Wheeler but eventually wins over the big guy’s heart. At just 15 years of age, Little is the second youngest member of the show’s full-time cast. Only Tate Dutton actor Brecken Merrill is younger than Little at 13-years-old. Despite his young age, Little looks like a keeper that will become a bigger part of “Yellowstone” as a new season grows near.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Sheridan
96.3 The Blaze

Who Would You Guess Is Montana’s Most Famous Movie Star?

Montana has recently become a hotspot of film activity - we're a prime filming location for Yellowstone, we recently had Nicolas Cage shooting two movies back-to-back, and a recently-released true crime story shot almost entirely in the small town of Lincoln. We're no stranger to the entertainment industry, and there...
MISSOULA, MT
CinemaBlend

One Yellowstone Actor Is Apparently Making An Unexpected Return In Season 5

Throughout Yellowstone's fourth season, John and Beth Dutton's relationship took a pummeling as they recovered from the attacks set in motion by Jamie's scheming bastard of a biological father. Their rift wasn't caused by any one specific event, but rather an amalgamation, though it's safe to say that Piper Perabo's outspoken activist Summer Higgins was one of the reasons, given her fast-moving kinship with Kevin Costner's patriarch. It seemed like Beth had found a way to take Summer out of the picture altogether, with the latter's arrest and sentencing in the finale making it appear as if Perabo might not be around in the now-confirmed Season 5. But appearances can be deceiving.
TV SERIES
Laramie Live

First Grizzly Bear Spotted in Yellowstone

On March 7, Yellowstone's first grizzly bear sighting of the year occurred when a pilot spotted him while supporting Yellowstone National Park wildlife research. The adult bear was walking through a meadow on the west-central part of the park. A photo of this bear was not taken at the time of the sighting.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#6666 Ranch#Geographical Area#Horse
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Here’s Everything We Know About ‘1932’

On Tuesday, Paramount revealed its plan for another Taylor Sheridan show set in the “Yellowstone” universe: “1932.”. Per The Hollywood Reporter, this new spin-off “will follow a new generation of Duttons during the time of Western expansion, Prohibition and the Great Depression.” It’ll be exciting to see the Dutton family’s story fleshed out even more as we learn about this new generation.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Who’s the Most Upstanding Character on the Show?

There is some Yellowstone character that might be considered upstanding. Of course, some who watch the Paramount Network drama have ideas. Some might say it’s Kayce Dutton, played by Luke Grimes. Others might even point toward Jimmy Hurdstrom, played by Jefferson White. But you know who might have some ideas about a Yellowstone character being an upstanding one? Those fans over on Reddit. A thread on the platform gets to their point.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Hot Take: Is Rip Wheeler the Real Villain of the Show?

Of all the outstanding characters on the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” perhaps the most beloved is Rip Wheeler. Played by Hollywood star Cole Hauser, Rip came to the Dutton family as a young orphan. With his incredible work ethic and strong skill set, Rip quickly rose up the ranks on “Yellowstone” Ranch. In present day, he is John Dutton’s right-hand man in more ways than one. He oversees the ranch’s bunkhouse crew and is a more than capable cowboy himself. But Rip’s true value comes from his role as the Dutton family’s enforcer. Ruthless and unopposed to violence, Rip does away with the family’s enemies by any means necessary.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner mourns sad death of co-star and close friend with heartfelt tribute

Kevin Costner has paid a heartfelt tribute to his late co-star William Hurt who passed away over the weekend at the age of 71. Taking to Instagram, the Yellowstone shared a still from the 2007 thriller Mr Brooks in which he and the late actor starred and wrote: "Devastated to hear the news of William Hurt's passing. I got to know him early in my career when we met working on The Big Chill. William was a truly brilliant actor, and playing alongside him in Mr. Brooks was one of the most transformative experiences of my career. He will be sorely missed."
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White Describes Show as ‘Strange But Incredible’

It’s clear that Taylor Sheridan has a unique style when it comes to envisioning and writing scripts for his series. And that’s not just on “Yellowstone,” but also its prequel, “1883,” starring Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Isabel May. After airing four successful seasons, Outsiders can all agree with “Yellowstone’s” Jefferson White that the Taylor-Sheridan produced series is “strange but incredible.” Read on to see what the Jimmy Hurdstrom actor has to say regarding his time spent on the hit series.
TV SERIES
AM 1450 KMMS

AM 1450 KMMS

Bozeman, MT
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
272K+
Views
ABOUT

AM 1450 KMMS has the best news coverage for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy