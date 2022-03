Allow your child to listen to stories and audio for up to 8 hours nonstop with the Jooki kids’ music and story player. Excluding a screen, it prevents your little one from straining their eyes while providing ample fun. This kids’ music and story player also gives your child plenty of room to get creative. Available with colorful tokens, they can create their own playlists to personalize their listening experience. Moreover, Jooki offers a 5 GB internal memory, enabling your child to save heaps of files without storage issues. And the most basic edition includes 2 pre-programmed tokens with songs: orange and blue. Alternatively, consider the Star bundle, which includes 5 figurines and 6 colorful tokens to access more content on Spotify or MP3 files.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO