Moscow and Kyiv See Signs of Compromise on Ukraine's Security Status

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) -Russia said on Wednesday that a neutral status for Ukraine with its own limited army, similar to Austria's, was being considered as a compromise in peace talks with Kyiv, while Ukraine spoke of outside powers guaranteeing its security. Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, in what it...

Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
Vladimir Medinsky
Dmitry Peskov
Indy100

The map of where you need to go to survive a nuclear war

Things are getting.... worrying. As Independent columnist Rupert Cornwell says, 'Nuclear war is no longer the stuff of dystopian novellas – it's a very real and immediate threat' "Small unsettling things are also happening amid the giant upheavals of Trump-world...George Orwell’s 1984 has shot to the top of Amazon bestseller list, while demand has surged for other dystopian novels such as Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World and Ray Bradbury’s Fahrenheit 451. And now there’s the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, and its Doomsday Clock, which shows how near we are to the apocalypse. The scientists who manipulate the device moved...
Europe
Russia
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin ‘panicking’ in fear of revolution, as Russia admits deploying hypersonic missiles

Vladimir Putin is “panicking” over the prospect that his government could be overthrown by a Russian revolution amid his war in Ukraine, Boris Johnson said.The Russian president fears that civilians will also want the free press and free elections that Ukraine has had, the PM said.Mr Johnson told the Conservative Party spring conference that Putin is terrified that the Russian people will be inspired by revolutions – in Georgia in 2003, and Ukraine in 2004 – to revolt and demand democracy.Meanwhile, Russia has admitted to firing hypersonic weapons to destroy a missiles and weapons depot in western Ukraine.The “dagger” missiles, that can evade defence systems, were deployed for the first time during Russia’s invasion to target the underground storage site in the Ivano-Frankivsk region – an official said.Igor Konashenkov, a Russian defence ministry spokesman, has confirmed at a briefing that the Kinzhal missiles had hit the site – but Reuters news agency said it was not able to independently verify his statements.
Daily Beast

Russian State TV Just Blew Up Putin’s ‘Nazi Ukraine’ Bullshit

Confusion reigns on Russia’s state TV, as panicked lawmakers and pundits try to explain to the public why their country invaded Ukraine and now faces crushing Western sanctions. And in the process of zealous propagandists striving to justify the unfathomable, they’ve inadvertently revealed too much. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry...
