Lingering showers Wednesday, dry for St. Patrick's Day

Chilly temperatures and snow chances return to Green Country this week. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A weak impulse will traverse the southern plains on Tuesday with increasing clouds and a slight mention for light showers across extreme southeastern Oklahoma and north Texas. This activity is expected to remain well south of the metro, but we'll see a mostly cloudy sky due to the proximity of the wave. Temps will remain chilly with afternoon highs in the mid-40s. Winds will be mostly light and variable in direction. A one day warming trend is likely Wednesday. After morning lows in the 20s, afternoon highs should reach the upper 50s and lower 60s with sunshine and south winds developing around 10 to 20 mph. The next upper-level trough is likely to impact the southern plains Thursday night into Friday with increasing wintry weather potential, including a mention of accumulating snow.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 9 DAYS AGO