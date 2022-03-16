ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lingering showers Wednesday, dry for St. Patrick's Day

By Carson Meredith
WAAY-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are transitioning from a widespread soaking rain to spotty showers this morning. Although the rain is becoming more scattered, roads are wet, so plan on extra time heading to work and school today. Lingering showers will last through the afternoon hours. There could be just enough breaks in the clouds...

