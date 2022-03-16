More Scenes Of Movie Set Tuesday Around Town

DEEP RIVER — A mimosa party and dance performance will celebrate “Our Towns,” the River Valley Artists exhibit at the SOMA Gallery March 27 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. From a Chester front porch to the Connecticut River at nightfall in Essex to Pratt Cove in Deep River in summer and winter, “Our Towns” catches “memorable” glimpses of numerous scenes in Chester, Essex and Deep River, according to a news release.

DEEP RIVER, CT ・ 7 HOURS AGO