E3 2022 Schedule – What's happening during Summer Game Fest and when

We're finally here, with the E3 2022 schedule officially now in progress. We're already one event down thanks to Sony's State of Play on June 2 and there's another today in the form of Sonic Central. We're now really in the thick of things. E3 2022 is running from now until June 12, with plenty of showcases lying between now and the end of the week.

They include Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest showcase on June 9, a showcase from our sister site, PC Gamer - aka the PC Gaming Show - on June 12, and our very own Future Games Show on June 11. We've also got the potentially massive Xbox and Bethesda showcase on June 12 too.

So it's all happening, despite the fact that officially E3 2022 is canceled. The body behind the event, the ESA, originally just canceled the physical event for the third year running. However, it also canceled the online event, saying it would return next year.

Despite all of that though, the E3 2022 schedule lives on. E3 has really been a season of gaming announcements for quite some time now, especially for the last few years where the physical event hasn't happened - for obvious reasons.

So read on for everything confirmed and still up in the air about the E3 2022 schedule so far, and we'll update this page regularly with all the latest information.

When is E3 2022?

Although E3 2022 is officially canceled, there are still game showcases happening between June 2 - 12.

At a glance

Although you'll find all the details on each of the showcases below, here's a handy cheat sheet for the times and dates of each of the events on the E3 2022 schedule.

Showcase Date PDT EDT BST UploadVR Showcase Thurs, June 9 8AM 11AM 4PM Summer Game Fest Thurs, June 9 11AM 2PM 7PM Day of the Devs Thurs, June 9 AFTER SGF AFTER SGF AFTER SGF Devolver Digital Thurs, June 9 3PM 6PM 11PM IGN Expo Fri, June 10 9AM 12PM 5PM Netflix Geeked Week: Games Fri, June 10 10AM 1PM 6PM Tribeca Games Spotlight Fri, June 10 12PM 3PM 8PM Guerrilla Collective3 Sat, June 11 8AM 11AM 4PM Wholesome Games Direct Sat, June 11 9.30AM 12.30PM 5.30PM Future Games Show Sat, June 11 12PM 3PM 8PM Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase Sun, June 12 10AM 1PM 6PM PC Gaming Show Sun, June 12 12PM 3PM 8PM Guerrilla Collective3.5 Sun, June 12 1PM 4PM 9PM Capcom Showcase Mon, June 13 3PM 6PM 11PM Xbox Games Showcase Extended Tues, June 14 10AM 1PM 6PM

June 9

UploadVR Showcase

(Image credit: UploadVR)

WHEN: Thursday, June 9 at 8AM PDT / 11AM EDT / 4PM BST

UploadVR is returning for another virtual reality live stream, all focused on "new VR game reveals, updates, and more". So if you're looking for something to plug yourself into in the near future, this is the one to check out.

Watch on: YouTube

Geoff Keighley's Summer Games Fest

(Image credit: Summer Game Fest)

WHEN: Thursday, June 9 at 11AM PDT / 2PM EDT / 7PM BST

Geoff Keighley's Summer Games Fest is the event that's very much sitting in the place of the official E3 2022 schedule. Keighley has now announced that his press conference live stream will be held on:

On the official Summer Game Fest website, it details that it will include a "slate of digital live stream shows". That involves this "spectacular live kickoff show, hosted by Geoff Keighley, filled with world premieres".

Watch on: YouTube | Twitch | Twitter

Day of the Devs 2022: Summer Game Fest Edition

(Image credit: Double Fine)

WHEN: Straight after Summer Game Fest

Day of the Devs: Summer Game Fest Edition is also happening this year. The digital event focused on showcasing top-notch upcoming indie games is returning as part of Geoff Keighley's event, and is once again a collaboration between Double Fine and iam8bit. We know at least a couple of the titles that will feature, and they include Planet of Lana, A Little to the Left, Animal Well, Roots of Pacha, and Choo-Choo Charles.

The specific timing of the showcase hasn't been announced, but it follows directly on from Keighley's Summer Game Fest showcase, so just stay tuned there.

Watch on: YouTube | Twitch | Twitter

Devolver Digital

(Image credit: Devolver Digital)

WHEN: Thursday, June 9 at 3PM PDT / 6PM EDT / 11PM BST

Devolver Digital is back with another probably brilliantly bizarre showcase on June 9. Entitled the Marketing Countdown to Marketing Event, Devolver's teaser trailer for the event depicts it as a drama of sorts, where execs are scrambling to make a presentation, but instead trigger a "reality-bending, industry-wide event that threatens the very fabric of video game time and space". Allegedly some upcoming Devolver titles will also be shown off... at some point.

Watch on : Twitch

June 10

IGN Expo

(Image credit: IGN)

WHEN: Friday, June 10 at 9AM PST / 12PM EST / 5PM BST

IGN Expo is back on June 10 and it's promising "new announcements, never-before-seen gameplay, and exclusive gaming reveals", with Sonic Frontiers already confirmed as one of the games to feature.

Watch on: Youtube | Twitch | Twitter

Netflix Geeked Week: Gaming

WHEN: Friday, June 10 at 10AM PST / 1PM EST / 6PM BST

Netflix Geeked Week is actually running all week (June 6 - 10), but it's hosting a specific gaming event on June 10. Although Netflix hasn't given much info about what it plans to show off apart from the above trailer.

Watch on: YouTube | Twitter

Tribeca Games Spotlight

(Image credit: Tribeca)

WHEN: Friday, June 10 at 12PM PST / 3PM EST / 8PM BST

Tribeca (yes the famous film festival) is hosting a games spotlight on June 10, which will feature "exclusive gameplay and creator interviews from Tribeca's official selections". That selection is the following titles:

A Plague Tale: Requiem

American Arcadia

As Dusk Falls

Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course

Sam Barlow's Immortality

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals

The Cub

Thirsty Suitors

Venba

Learn more at Tribeca Film - Games Selections

June 11

Guerrilla Collective3

See more

WHEN: Saturday, June 11 at 8AM PST / 11AM EDT / 4PM BST

Guerilla Collective is returning for its third year in a row, and plans to showcase "some exclusives and game reveals". Although it's staying light on the details, this will be a great way to kick of the Saturday events of this E3 2022 schedule.

Watch on: Twitch | YouTube

Wholesome Games Direct

See more

WHEN: Saturday, June 11 at 9.30AM PST / 12.30PM EDT / 5.30PM BST

Wholesome Games is hosting another indie showcase as part of the E3 2022 schedule, where it'll reveal "exclusive footage, interviews, and announcements". As always, expect cute, wholesome, and cosy titles to be the focus.

Watch on: YouTube

Future Games Show

(Image credit: Future)

WHEN: Sunday, June 12 at 12PM PST / 3PM EDT / 8PM BST

The Future Games Show will return on June 11, so although ESA may have officially cancelled E3, we're still coming to party. We'll bring you all-new trailers and exclusives for games dropping in 2022 and beyond. It's our two year anniversary too! We'll be bringing you exciting new trailers and insights from some of the most exciting games coming this year and beyond.

Stay tuned for more details soon, but if you want to get involved here's how to take part in the Future Games Show .

Watch on: YouTube | Twitch | Twitter

June 12

Xbox and Bethesda

(Image credit: Microsoft)

WHEN: Sunday, June 12 at 10AM PST / 1PM EDT / 6PM BST

Microsoft and its associated game studios – particularly Bethesda – stole the spotlight at E3 2021, with its showcase being the main highlight of the announcement season, and it looks set to do that again this year.

Microsoft has confirmed that it will host a joint Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12 at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM BST.

While the teaser image Microsoft posted to Twitter doesn't give much away, the eclipse effect suggests that the hotly anticipated Starfield will dominate. We should also get a look at other confirmed upcoming Xbox Series X games , including Redfall .

How to watch: Twitch | YouTube | Twitter | Facebook

PC Gamer presents the PC Gaming Show

(Image credit: Future)

WHEN: Sunday, June 12 at 12PM PST / 3PM EDT / 8PM BST

Our sister site, PC Gamer, has also confirmed that its PC Gaming Show will return this year, on June 12.

The show has run since 2015, and plans again to debut never-before-seen gameplay footage, trailers, developer conversations, and more.

Watch on: YouTube | Twitch | Twitter

Guerrilla Collective 3.5

WHEN: Sunday, June 12 at 1PM PST / 4PM EDT / 9PM BST

That's right, the Guerrilla Collective is coming back for more on the Sunday with it's 3.5 showcase. This will apparently include "even more new trailers and gameplay from amazing developers and publishers".

Watch on: Twitch | YouTube

June 13

Capcom Showcase

(Image credit: Capcom)

WHEN: Monday, June 13 at 3PM PST / 6PM EDT / 11PM BST

Capcom is making a return to E3 with a special showcase on June 13. It'll be around 35 minutes long, and offer up "news and in-depth updates" on previously announced titles - so we imagine that will be Resident Evil 4: Remake and Street Fighter 6.

Watch on: YouTube | Twitch

June 14

Xbox Games Showcase Extended

(Image credit: Xbox)

WHEN: 10AM PST / 1PM EST / 6PM BST

Microsoft is now running a second showcase as part of the E3 2022 schedule, with its Xbox Games Showcase Extended rounding out the E3 season on June 14. This will be the place where Microsoft continues the conversations from the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase on June 12, with "new trailers", "deeper looks at the news", and developer interviews. It'll be around 90 minutes in length, so a great opportunity to take another look at the biggest reveals from Microsoft's game studios.

How to watch : Twitch | YouTube | Twitter | Facebook

EA Play

EA Play Live

(Image credit: EA)

What we do know for certain is that EA Play Live won't be happening in 2022 .

In a statement to IGN , an EA spokesperson revealed that its E3-adjacent event won't be happening, but instead the publisher would update us on games as and when they're ready to be shown off – a little like what Sony does with its State of Play spotlights.

"We love EA Play Live as it's our way of connecting with our players and sharing what's new with all of you," the statement reads. "However, this year things aren't lining up to show you everything on one date. We have exciting things happening at our world-class studios and this year we'll reveal much more about these projects when the time is right for each of them. We look forward to spending time with you throughout the year!"

EA Play has traditionally bucked the E3 trend, with the first few years seeing the event run in the days leading up to E3 week, and then last year debuting in July - a full month after the traditional E3 window.

Everyone else

Ubisoft, Nintendo, and the others

Nintendo has always held a Direct during the E3 window and traditionally announced the date and more details much closer to the event. So, while it hasn't officially announced it is doing a Direct this June, we'd expect to see something from Ninty soon. After all, we're at least due an update on Breath of the Wild 2 gameplay, despite its delay into 2023 .

Ubisoft also usually does an E3 event, but not this year. A Ubisoft representative told Axios that it is skipping the E3 season, but will do something else "later this year".

Other publishers that traditionally do their own E3 event include Devolver Digital, and Square Enix. However, none of these have confirmed yet whether they'll be doing anything in June for the E3 2022 schedule.

ESA and E3

What's happening with ESA and E3 2022?

(Image credit: ESA)

At first The ESA, the association that runs E3, confirmed that there wouldn't be a physical event for E3 2022 due to ongoing COVID and health concerns.

"Due to the ongoing health risks surrounding COVID-19 and its potential impact on the safety of exhibitors and attendees, E3 will not be held in person in 2022," reads the ESA's statement back in January . "We remain incredibly excited about the future of E3 and look forward to announcing more details soon."

At the end of March, just ten weeks away from when the show would usually be happening, industry insiders started to share that they had received emails from the ESA declaring even the digital version of E3 2022 was canceled.

The ESA then officially confirmed the complete E3 2022 cancellation, including a digital show.

"E3 will return in 2023 with a reinvigorated showcase that celebrates new and exciting video games and industry innovations," the organizer shared in a statement with GamesRadar+.

"We previously announced that E3 would not be held in person in 2022 due to the ongoing health risks surrounding COVID-19. Today, we announce that there will also be no digital E3 showcase in 2022."

"Instead, we will devote all our energy and resources to delivering a revitalized physical and digital E3 experience next summer," it said.

"We look forward to presenting E3 to fans around the world live from Los Angeles in 2023."