A hearing officer hired by the City of Denver has recommended that the Patterson Inn be approved for a marijuana hospitality license. The boutique hotel, located at 420 East 11th Avenue in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, was the first applicant under Denver's new pot hospitality program, filing its paperwork in November. If it's approved, owner Chris Chiari plans to open an indoor marijuana-friendly parlor for hotel guests and their visitors who are 21 and over. Marijuana smoking wouldn't be allowed in the Patterson's nine suites, however, and no marijuana would be for sale at the boutique hotel; guests would have to bring in their own.

DENVER, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO