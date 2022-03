The Metaverse is a virtual world in which people can interact by controlling digital avatars. Virtual real estate is selling for as much as physical real estate. The value of virtual real estate depends entirely on how much other people value it. The future of the metaverse is still uncertain, but there are several reasons why you should be cautious in investing in virtual real real estate: Ring in digital spaces is Ringing in Ring’s in the future of digital spaces. For example, one early investor bought a piece of land in 2020 for $38.70 and then sold it the next year for $13,140.81.

REAL ESTATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO