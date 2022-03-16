ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calian Completes Acquisition of US Managed Service Provider Computex

 4 days ago

Transformative acquisition puts Calian on the path to becoming a leading Managed Detection & Response organization in North America. Computex offers a direct sales force, cybersecurity experts, an enterprise-grade hardened network operations centre and security operations centre, over 1,100 US customers and best-in-breed technology partners. CAD$38M acquisition is expected...

