Calian Completes Acquisition of US Managed Service Provider Computex

Next Green Wave acquisition supports growth opportunity in state and enables meaningful profitability if/when market conditions improve. Planet 13 (OTCQX:PLNHF) completed its Next Green Wave acquisition this past week. To fund the deal, Planet 13 issued 21.4M shares at a value of ~$60M or 3.5x the annualized run rate of Next Green Wave’s Q3/21 revenues and 8.3x EBITDA. With Next Green Wave, Planet 13 will be vertically integrated in California and less beholden to any supply chain challenges (of which there are many in California). Importantly, Next Green Wave produces premium craft flower and Planet 13 will now be able to stock its shelves and even sell into the wholesale market with premium flower, a category for which pricing held up much better last year and remains at a premium.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO