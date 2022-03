After more than a decade in litigation, Yellow Corp. is settling with the Department of Defense regarding allegations of knowingly overcharging the U.S. government. According to the Department of Justice, Overland Park, Kan.-based Yellow Corp. is agreeing to pay the federal government nearly $7 million to resolve civil litigation that began in November 2008. From 2005 to 2013, the trucking company allegedly overbilled the Defense Department by documenting cargo weights that were greater than the actual weight, according to court documents.

OVERLAND PARK, KS ・ 4 DAYS AGO