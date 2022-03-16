LVMPD graduates 33 new officers

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department welcomed 33 new police recruits to the rank of police officer during a ceremony Tuesday at the Orleans.

The 33 graduates began their training on September 7, 2021, and hail from 12 different states, along with Germany, Mexico, and the Philippines.

The graduating class has 27 males and 6 females who range in age from 22 to 38 years old. Five graduates have prior law enforcement experience and 6 have prior military experience including the U.S. Navy, U.S.

Army, and the U.S. Marine Corp.

15 of the graduates come to the department with college degrees including 10 Bachelors and 2 Masters degrees. Eight of our graduates speak Spanish.

Metro continues to recruit top candidates for police officer and corrections officer. Candidates are relocating from all over the country to realize their career dreams in a city that supports police. Hiring details can be found here: www.protectthecity.com .