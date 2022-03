For the first time, the high safety and low mortality of a still novel, simpler procedure for lung biopsies has also been shown in a European context. The so-called transbronchial cryobiopsy was performed in 75 patients in an Austrian clinic as part of diagnostic procedures. The occurrence of side effects and mortalities were then monitored and recorded over a period of 90 days. In addition to the high safety of cryobiopsy, a lower mortality of this method was also shown in comparison to surgical lung biopsy. The results have now been published in the journal Therapeutic Advances in Respiratory Disease.

