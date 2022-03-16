ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Stock Is Likely To Offer Better Returns Over Nike’s Stock

By Trefis Team
Forbes
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe believe that Crocs’ stock (NASDAQ: CROX) is currently better valued than Nike’s stock (NYSE: NKE). Nike’s current price-to-sales ratio of 4x is higher than levels of 2x for CROX. So does this gap in valuation make sense? We don’t think so, especially if we look at the fundamentals. More specifically,...

