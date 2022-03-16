This Stock Is Likely To Offer Better Returns Over Nike’s Stock

We believe that Catalent stock (NYSE: CTLT), a global solutions provider for drugs, biologics, gene therapies, and consumer healthcare products, currently is an attractive pick over West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE: WST), best known for injectable pharmaceutical packaging and delivery systems, given its comparatively lower valuation and better prospects. CTLT stock trades at 3.8x trailing revenues, compared to 9.6x for WST stock. We believe that this valuation gap is justified to some extent, given West Pharmaceutical’s superior revenue growth and better profitability. While both companies have seen a substantial rise in revenues since the lockdowns started being lifted, West has fared better marginally over recent quarters, led by a high demand for its Covid-19 related products.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 9 DAYS AGO