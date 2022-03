Nottingham Forest have confirmed 97 seats will be left empty for Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final tie with Liverpool in memory of those who died in the Hillsborough disaster. What should have been a fantastic day out for supporters of both clubs in 1989 turned into Britain's biggest sporting disaster and one of football's darkest hours - one which saw 97 people unlawfully killed and over 700 injured after a series of police failings led to significant overcrowding.

