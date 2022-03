When players think about the iconic horror games that helped define the genre, it's hard not to bring up two heavy-hitting franchises that broke ground on Sony's first PlayStation. Both "Resident Evil" and "Silent Hill" helped make horror games what they are today, but while "Resident Evil" still sees semi-regular releases from Capcom, Konami seems to have all but given up on producing any new "Silent Hill" titles. It's been this way ever since the drama that erupted some years ago between Konami and game creator Hideo Kojima resulted in the cancelation of a new "Silent Hill" project — leaving fans only with the beloved "P.T." demo as a reference to what the game could have been.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO