Riverside, IA

Seniors Casson and Fagan leading Riverside Boys Track

By Bennett Blake
 4 days ago
(Oakland) The Riverside boys track team will be in action on Friday with an indoor meet at Concordia.

This will be the second competition of the season for the Bulldogs who were among the 1A squads at the IATC State Indoor Meet in Ames. “It’s always fun to kick the season off and see guys compete again. It’s been a while since we had full relays that were competitive from the start of the season and not trying to figure out who was going to be in what. We took our 4X800, 4X100, and 4X400 and each one of those were competitive there and it was a fun meet for our boys to have some success.”

Coach Alex Oliver will build around a couple of seniors. “Out front for us are Mike Casson and Liam Fagan. They both have been 3-4 year starters, have worked hard, they both really enjoy track season and they are going to have some success this year.”

Several others will help out. “Ayden Salais, Aiden Bell, Mason McCready, Tegan Schechinger, and JJ Wilson all helped add some really vital speed and competitive races for us. Another guy we are looking forward to seeing is Grady Jeppesen.”

Coach Oliver says the first priority is to get everyone in good shape and then they’ll start to work on some event specific details.

