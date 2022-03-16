ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle condo February market report: median price moving back up and condos selling quickly

By Matt Goyer
urbnlivn.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe numbers for what the Seattle condo market did in February are out. The median price for Seattle condos (excluding new construction) in February was $490,000, up nearly $40,000 from January. As you can see above, the condo market peaked in 2018 and four years later, the market is finally...

www.urbnlivn.com

