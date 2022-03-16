Warm And Windy Day Poses Fire Danger

It’s another slick start this morning, so please be careful while driving. Snow is ending for most of the area as drier air moves in. Still, there is a chance of flurries today and maybe a snow shower or two tomorrow especially in the mountains and foothills as a weak cold front approaches from the north.
There could be a few modest showers favoring areas closer to the mountains Friday evening. But then, the winds take over. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 40s to mid-50s across southern Montana and norther Wyoming. High wind gusts of up to 70 mph are expected near Livingston, Big Timber, Harlowton and Judith Gap.
KOCO Meteorologist Michael Armstrong says to expect lows in the mid 40s tonight but a quick warm up into the 70s and low 80s tomorrow afternoon. Gusty south winds and low humidity will also increase the fire danger on Wednesday. A storm system will bring a chance of rain, thunderstorms, and snow to parts of the state on Thursday.
Bring on the spring feel! From the 30s and lower 40s on Friday, to now the 60s on tap for Sunday, a warmer pattern is going to lock in place. A few spots could even touch 70 degrees out there today. Winds do pick up out of the south. Those...
(WLFI) – Good Monday morning! Lows this morning are in the upper 30s with southwest winds 10 mph. We will see SW winds ramp up throughout the day helping bring in above-average temperatures. Highs today will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s region-wide with mostly sunny to...
(KSLA) - Happy Sunday ArkLaTex! It’s going to be a warm and windy weekend with a few showers here and there but most areas will remain dry. Sunday night into Monday morning is when we’ll have a chance for strong to severe storms as a cold front moves into our region.
Hope the start of the weekend was a good one for everyone despite the pesky East winds we dealt with all day. Apart from a wind advisory that had been issued for coastal and metro Miami-Dade and Broward, our Saturday in South Florida turned out quite nice. This morning we saw a similar setup as yesterday: Above average temperatures and breezy conditions to start the day, however, we noticed one big difference this morning –> a much drier start than yesterday!
Saturday has already been a windy day, and that is expected to continue this afternoon. A Fire Weather Warning is in effect for most of the state, including Tulsa, Osage, Washington, Okmulgee, Creek and Wagoner counties until 8 p.m. tonight. A dry line is shifting east towards Tulsa, which will...
Eighteen calls came in on brush fires or power lines down between 11:35 a.m. and 7 p.m. on the windy Monday. All of Monday’s brush fire were accidental, said Henry County Fire Marshal Lisa Garrett by email on Tuesday. One was because of a lawnmower, one was caused by...
It’s expected to get windier as the weekend approaches, forecasters say, but the winds probably won’t last long. The gusty Santa Ana winds had already arrived in the mountains and valleys of Southern California Thursday afternoon, and were expected to grow stronger in the evening and into Friday morning, said Adam Roser, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The warm weather is back and is here to stay. Breezy southwest winds around 20 mph will increase the fire danger for areas west of Highway 75. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Temperatures will soar into the 60s and 70s this afternoon along with abundant...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Good Saturday evening to you. Today was an absolutely beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and gentle westerly winds. As we head into the evening and overnight, skies will remain mostly clear with lows dipping back into the 30s. Sunday, the first day of Spring, will be a warmer day, but it will also be a windy day. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 70s, but will come with south winds of 15 to 30 mph. Some gusts may get to 40 mph. We’ll start to see some increasing clouds ahead of the approaching storm system. There is a red flag warning posted for the entire viewing area that runs from Noon time tomorrow until 8pm due to the very warm temperatures, windy conditions and humidity levels dropping into the low teens. You’ll want to hold off on any burning you might have until after Sunday.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Clear and quiet conditions will lead to a nice Saturday night. Expect warm but windy conditions across the state for the first day of Spring Sunday. By Monday changes rolls in with storm chances and cooler air. Rain looks to start up by the afternoon with thunderstorms possible into the evening. This next system will linger as create a multi day rain (and snow) event across the state. Snow enters the forecast by Tuesday overnight into Wednesday morning and we could see a rain snow mix as far east as Wichita. Expect 1-2′' of rain by the time this system is all said and done. Light rain and snow could linger into Wednesday afternoon but clearing skies are expected by Thursday.
