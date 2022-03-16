ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

ACS Program

primepublishers.com
 1 day ago

AREA — The American Cancer Society invites cancer...

www.primepublishers.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Patients with rare skin cancer face 40% recurrence rate

Patients treated for Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC) face a five-year recurrence rate of 40%—markedly higher than the recurrence rates for melanoma and other skin cancers, according to research published today in JAMA Dermatology. Additionally, in the study cohort of more than 600 patients, 95% of MCC recurrences happened in...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Promising approach against treatment-resistant cancer

As described in the March 7 issue of Nature Communications, investigators used a two-drug combination to achieve chemotherapy's goal: to make cancer cells self-destruct via the biological process known as apoptosis, often referred to as programmed cell death. The treatment worked against human cancer cell lines that resisted apoptosis despite exposure to different types of chemotherapy, and also against apoptosis-resistant human tumors implanted in mice (i.e., xenograft mouse models).
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acs#Cancer#Acs Program
MedicalXpress

Colorectal cancer research reveals promising targetable pathway for prevention and treatment

An MUSC Hollings Cancer Center study sheds light on better ways to prevent and treat colorectal cancer, which often is found at advanced stages when it's much harder to treat. MUSC Hollings Cancer Center director and researcher Raymond DuBois, M.D., Ph.D., discovered the connection between a series of pathways, actions among molecules that lead to a change in the cell, which showed how cancer cells and the immune system interact. This work, published online on Feb. 2 in Cancer Prevention Research, provides strong evidence for a new therapeutic approach to aid the immune system in fighting cancer.
CANCER
KX News

New cancer technology detection benefits Dunn Center man

New advanced technology detecting prostate cancer is beneficial to doctors and patients. “It is a disease that is able to be detected early, in that event we can intervene. There’s ultimately a very low risk of patients passing away with prostate cancer with both early screening and treatment of the disease,” Dr. Cameron Charchenko, a […]
CANCER
Seeking Alpha

Roche plans phase 3 Alzheimer’s prevention trial with research institutes

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) is planning a new phase 3 Alzheimer’s disease prevention trial (SKYLINE, NCT05256134) of its investigational anti-amyloid antibody gantenerumab. The Swiss drugmaker intends to collaborate with Banner Alzheimer’s Institute’s Alzheimer’s Prevention Initiative, Massachusetts General Hospital, and the University of Southern California Alzheimer’s Therapeutic Research Institute to further...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
MedicalXpress

New hope for treatment of infant cancer that has puzzled researchers for decades

New research has begun to unravel the mystery of why a particular form of leukemia in infants has defied efforts to improve outcomes, despite significant improvements in treating older children. Scientists from the Wellcome Sanger Institute, Great Ormond Street Hospital, Newcastle University and their collaborators found subtle differences in the cell type that causes B acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) that may help to explain why some cases are more severe than others.
CANCER
Cancer Health

Bladder Cancer Treatment

Bladder cancer—the sixth most common cancer in the United States—can be difficult to diagnose early, making it hard to catch at a more treatable stage. But treatment has evolved in recent years, and survival rates are improving. (See “The Art of Living With Cancer.”) The most...
CANCER
optometrytimes.com

Glaukos launches phase 2 corneal health clinical program for iLink therapy

The company expects to enroll patients diagnosed with keratoconus in two trials at clinical sites in the US, South America, Europe, and Asia. Glaukos Corporation announced today that it has begun a phase 2 clinical program for its third generation iLink therapy. Designed to treat keratoconus, the iLink pharmaceutical platform...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

Researchers refine experimental prodrug treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma

A new study by researchers at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) shows that linking a tumor-killing prodrug to a macromolecular carrier of the Poloxamer family improves retention of the drug in treatment-resistant neuroblastoma tumors, leading to rapid tumor regression and lasting therapeutic responses in several preclinical models. The findings were recently published in The Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology Journal.
CANCER
Cancer Health

COVID-19 Treatment, PEP and PrEP

Some people undergoing cancer treatment—especially those with blood cancers—do not respond well to COVID-19 vaccines, leaving them at risk for severe illness. But early treatment and pre- or post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP or PrEP) using antiviral pills or monoclonal antibodies could be game-changing. PEP is intended for people who have recently been in close contact with someone who has the coronavirus, while PrEP is taken before exposure to preemptively prevent infection or illness.
PUBLIC HEALTH
DoYouRemember?

Why Do Human Beings Become So Fragile After Age 65?

It turns out that there is a specific and scientific reason for why a human being can become so fragile and even frail after age 65. A study published by the team from the Andalusian Centre of Developmental Biology (CABD) in the publication Antioxidants has shown that a deficiency of Q10 coenzyme is directly linked to aging. This can then generate an energy insufficiency that is related to mitochondrial conditions, cardiac diseases, strokes, and neurodegenerative pathologies, such as Alzheimer’s disease.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

A promising treatment for ovarian cancer

Over 20,000 women across the U.S. and Canada are diagnosed with ovarian cancer annually. The symptoms of this disease are often overlooked until it has spread, making it difficult to detect and treat with conventional methods like radiation and chemotherapy. Dr. Cory Books, Associate Professor in the Department of Chemistry...
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy