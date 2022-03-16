ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Comments / 0

Related
The Star

Group connects people to forgotten, unknown family members

During a recent workshop, Neighbor 2 Neighbor Foundation Founder and CEO Johnsie Brevard was helping a woman research her family history when the two made a pretty surprising discovery. "She was my cousin," recalled Brevard, who for years has been helping others track down their family history. That connection, Brevard...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ohmymag.co.uk

‘Invisible’ dog spends seven lonely years in kennels without adoption

Lonely Lina, who has spent almost her entire life in a shelter, has faded into the background at Barking Mad Dog Rescue. She is anxious for an owner to come forward and take her home and show her what it means to be loved. She has gone through many failed attempts to find her a home.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Al Anon Family Groups
DogTime

Give Them A Chance: A Case For Adopting Adult Dogs

Many people believe adult dogs who've been abandoned or surrendered to shelters are somehow too damaged to make good family pets. Nonsense. The post Give Them A Chance: A Case For Adopting Adult Dogs appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
The Independent

Vietnam couple whose dogs were culled sparking backlash adopt 15 new puppies

A Vietnamese couple whose emotional story had gripped the country after their 12 pet dogs were killed by authorities over the baseless fear that they could have spread Covid have now adopted a new brood of puppies – some of whom were rescued from dog meat shops. Pham Minh Hung and his wife Nguyen Thi Chi Em have adopted 15 puppies after they received an outpouring of support and donations from people following an outrage among over the killing of their dogs, reported BBC’s Vietnamese service.Mr Pham said they received 120 million Vietnamese dong (£3,898) from donors who raised...
ANIMALS
lovemeow.com

Kitten Comes Along with Her Six Siblings, Stands Out as Only Orange Tabby and Has Quite the Personality

A kitten stood out as the only orange tabby in her litter of seven and showed quite the personality. Seven kittens were brought to Mini Cat Town, an animal rescue in San Jose, California, for a chance at a better life. A volunteer of the rescue, Merritt, took them in right away, so all seven of them could be bottle fed and cared for around the clock.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
L. Cane

The "Dog Moms of Tampa Bay" Meet-Up Group Brings Dog Families Together and Gives Back to the Community

Dog lovers are always looking for fun places to take their dogs. And many of us would like to meet new people, and new dogs, in the process. Zoe Lee, dog mom of "Kali," was looking for a pumpkin patch to take her dog in October of 2020. She couldn't find any information online, so she started making phone calls. Zoe found many options, but she wished there was an online location that listed dog-friendly events and businesses. So she decided to start her own.
TAMPA, FL
DogTime

4 Real World Examples of Dog Body Language

Your dog will have body language and a few behaviors that can tell you exactly how they're feeling about the people and dogs they meet on their travels. The post 4 Real World Examples of Dog Body Language appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
WFAE

Therapy dogs can help relieve pain in the ER

Therapy dogs have long visited nursing homes and schools — even disaster sites — offering comfort to humans. A new study shows that a 10-minute visit from a therapy dog can help relieve patients' pain in the emergency room. The research from the University of Saskatchewan, published in...
PETS
KGUN 9

Program Finds Adoptable Dogs Based On Kids’ Doodles

If your kids are dreaming of adding a furry friend to the family, they’ve probably taken crayon or pencil to paper to draw their vision of the perfect family pet. Now, a clever new program will help them find their ideal pet — while also helping a shelter dog find their forever home — based on their sketch.
ANIMALS
CatTime

Professional Pet Sitters Week: 7 Ways To Say Thanks To Your Cat Sitter

Professional Pet Sitters Week is celebrated each year during the first full week of March. It's a perfect time to say thanks to the wonderful people who care for your kitties while you're away or visit them while you're at work. The post Professional Pet Sitters Week: 7 Ways To Say Thanks To Your Cat Sitter appeared first on CatTime.
PETS
DoYouRemember?

Why Do Human Beings Become So Fragile After Age 65?

It turns out that there is a specific and scientific reason for why a human being can become so fragile and even frail after age 65. A study published by the team from the Andalusian Centre of Developmental Biology (CABD) in the publication Antioxidants has shown that a deficiency of Q10 coenzyme is directly linked to aging. This can then generate an energy insufficiency that is related to mitochondrial conditions, cardiac diseases, strokes, and neurodegenerative pathologies, such as Alzheimer’s disease.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy