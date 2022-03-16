Dog lovers are always looking for fun places to take their dogs. And many of us would like to meet new people, and new dogs, in the process. Zoe Lee, dog mom of "Kali," was looking for a pumpkin patch to take her dog in October of 2020. She couldn't find any information online, so she started making phone calls. Zoe found many options, but she wished there was an online location that listed dog-friendly events and businesses. So she decided to start her own.

TAMPA, FL ・ 15 DAYS AGO