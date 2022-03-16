ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The White House says it's running out of money to cover COVID tests and vaccines

By Tamara Keith, Kelsey Snell
 1 day ago
Next week, the White House says it will start to wind down a COVID-19 program that pays to test, treat and vaccinate people who don't have health insurance. It's one of several immediate impacts after Congress declined to add $22.5 billion in funding to a broad government spending bill passed last...

