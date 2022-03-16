ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Three YA fantasies take you on a journey — at home

By Caitlyn Paxson
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I think it's fair to say that a lot of us are feeling a bit stir-crazy these days. Something to consider: There's no safer way to have an adventure than via the medium of a good quest story. These three YA fantasies offer up creative magic systems and mythologies,...

Andrew Bird, 'Atomized'

Andrew Bird transports listeners to a lush musical world. Highlighted by his uniquely distorted pizzicato violin, pitch-perfect whistling and distinctively erudite lyrics, "Atomized" finds Bird ruminating on a line from Joan Didion's 1968 essay collection Slouching Towards Bethlehem: "It was the first time I had dealt directly and flatly with the evidence of atomization, the proof that things fall apart." Bird responds to the illusion of the promised American dream: "They'll demagnetize your poles / And you know they're going to try to delete you / So now you're atomized / Unwhole." In the brilliantly monochrome video directed by Matthew Daniel Siskin, Bird's mind gradually decouples from his body.
MUSIC
