Please Enable JavaScript

Accounting is widely considered the language of business — its impact, however, goes far beyond the world of business, reaching far into all of our lives. Accounting and corporate reports typically — and incorrectly — assume that value can best be expressed in financial terms. They also assume that value is determined through so-called “fair markets” where goods and services are priced accurately and in good faith. These ideological biases result in more of our lives being understood predominantly in money terms, with people and the environment being treated as commodities. Increasingly, values cease to exist outside the financial realm. ...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO