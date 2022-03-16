ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Please Enable JavaScript

By Dormie Roberts
ForConstructionPros.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWww.forconstructionpros.com is using a security service for protection...

www.forconstructionpros.com

Comments / 0

Related
Forbes

The Era Of HR Is Coming To An End

Vasily Voropaev is a founder and CEO at Smartbrain.io, a serial entrepreneur, and is a dedicated promoter of remote work and remote teams. Barely anyone notices, but recruiters right now are stuck between the devil and the deep sea. They face two big problems that could gradually make their work unnecessary. If you want to go into recruiting or expand your HR department, think it over very carefully. Recruiting jobs in their current form may come to an end relatively soon.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
@growwithco

Create Loyal Employees

Follow these practical strategies to foster a team that truly cares about your business. As a small business owner, you know the importance of having a top-notch staff by your side. As record numbers of Americans quit their jobs in a trend dubbed the Great Resignation, you might need guidance on how to create an environment where employees are loyal toward your business.
SMALL BUSINESS
Times Union

Real estate webinar: Do I really need an agent?

The Times Union will host a webinar at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29 to address the perennial question for a homeowner planning to sell their home: Do I really need a real estate agent?. A panel of experts will talk about their experiences and take questions from the audience....
REAL ESTATE
MotorBiscuit

Will Old Cars Eventually Be Banned?

Some countries, such as the members of the E.U., are considering banning all new gas cars by 2035. As the car fleet goes electric, restoring, insuring, and even fueling up our classic trucks and cars may become complex. But it is very unlikely that classic cars will ever be banned outright.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Javascript#Security Service
pymnts

Lender PowerPay Expands Into Health Financing

Home improvement lending FinTech PowerPay is expanding into the field of healthcare financing, the company said in a news release Thursday (March 17). The company said the new program will help patients finance things like cosmetic surgery, dentistry, fertility treatments, medical spa services, vision correction and elective procedures. “PowerPay has...
CREDITS & LOANS
@growwithco

7 Online Training Tools

Small businesses need their sales teams to be agile, efficient and cohesive. Learn how these training programs can help your team reach its full potential. Some people believe making sales relies natural talent of the salesperson, while others say it’s purely a numbers game. In reality, the key to successful sales is building a process-oriented team that delivers a consistent experience to potential buyers. This is especially true for small businesses, where fractured or inconsistent sales operations can have a devastating impact on the customer pipeline.
SMALL BUSINESS
pymnts

Today in the FinTech Ukraine Daily: Shift4, The Giving Block Announce $20M Crypto Philanthropy Campaign; Finance Software Maker Sievo Launches Procure4Peace.org

Shift4, a payment and commerce technology provider, has launched a campaign to raise more than $20 million for nonprofits on The Giving Block, a cryptocurrency fundraising platform to support Ukraine relief efforts. CEO Jared Isaacman said he will match the first $10 million in cryptocurrency donations through the initiative, “Caring...
CHARITIES
TechRadar

The future of information management in the cloud

For many, 2021 was a year to build on. After the scramble of 2020 – where both people and companies frantically worked to try and gain some level of normality – last year was one of consolidation. With people everywhere building on 2020 and further embracing the various innovations, efficiencies and general technological improvements they ended up making the previous year.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
TheConversationCanada

Everyone should have a say on the future of green accounting

Accounting is widely considered the language of business — its impact, however, goes far beyond the world of business, reaching far into all of our lives. Accounting and corporate reports typically — and incorrectly — assume that value can best be expressed in financial terms. They also assume that value is determined through so-called “fair markets” where goods and services are priced accurately and in good faith. These ideological biases result in more of our lives being understood predominantly in money terms, with people and the environment being treated as commodities. Increasingly, values cease to exist outside the financial realm. ...
ENVIRONMENT
rigzone.com

Tidewater Enters Fleet Management Partnership With Tero Marine

Tidewater has started a project to optimize the lifecycle of its assets through the implementation of a new fleet management system. — Offshore service vessel provider Tidewater has initiated a transformation project to optimize the lifecycle of its assets through the implementation of a fleet management system across its entire fleet.
SOFTWARE
Andre Oentoro

Create Sustainable Impact With Your Small Business

Practical Ways To Adopt Sustainable Business Solutions. We want our small businesses to grow and expand, but as we continue to do so, we also feed off from our environmental resources even more. This creates an imbalance in the ecosystem. These days, a lot of businesses have started adopting sustainable practices.
SMALL BUSINESS
MilitaryTimes

How companies seek out veterans for employment

From service jobs to executive positions, there is no shortage of opportunities for those who want lucrative and meaningful work. So, how are companies filling these positions and finding the best candidates?. Some companies are looking to those leaving military service to fill their ranks, offering support, accolades and transition...
MILITARY
ForConstructionPros.com

Contractor Builds 3D Concrete Tech Around Existing Dry-Stack Masonry Code

3D printing of concrete structures including homes has made a dent in the news, but less so when it comes to penetrating the market for new homes or commercial structures. Barriers to progress for this technology, which proponents claim could make housing more affordable and available, include:. A lack of...
ECONOMY
Next Avenue

50 Years of Nourishment Beyond Food

The Older Americans Nutrition Act celebrates a milestone after its programs faced their most challenging period in history, and now look to the future of providing meals and connection. "It is a lifeline for older adults. It goes beyond nutrition to serve as a human connection." "Extremely valuable in promoting...
NUTRITION

Comments / 0

Community Policy