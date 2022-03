A bill submitted to the US Senate for consideration seeks to change the current situation of device repairs from tech companies. Here's why you should care about it. Introduced in the morning of March 16, 2022, the Fair Repair Act of 2022 aims to set up an environment for "right to repair." Senators Ray Lujan, Cynthia Lummis, and Ron Wyden have described the bill as "[leveling] the playing field by ensuring that manufacturers do not lock out owners and independent service providers from providing repairs by denying access to parts, tools, and documentation."

