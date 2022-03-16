ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Fever-Tree warns of soaring costs amid Ukraine crisis

By Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27AMEf_0eghHuVl00

Drinks mixer firm Fever-Tree has warned of “dramatic” cost increases due to a combination of rising inflation , the soaring price of gas and electricity, and the war in Ukraine .

The company, which sells a range of tonic waters, ginger mixers, sodas and lemonades, issued an alert over the impact of inflation on 2022 earnings in January, before Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Fever-Tree lowered its profit guidance and said it now expects underlying earnings of between £63 million and £66 million this year.

It said: “There remains a global backdrop of inflationary pressures against which we are employing a range of mitigating actions.

“However, commodity prices have increased dramatically in recent weeks because of the terrible events unfolding in Ukraine, and this has created significant uncertainty in relation to input costs.”

Fever-Tree raised the prices of some of its products slightly in January - for example, Fever-Tree Refreshingly Light Aromatic Tonic Water 500ml, Ginger Beer 500ml and Indian Tonic Water 500ml rose by 8.3 per cent in Morrisons from £1.80 to £1.95.

However, the firm did not indicate that prices would rise further for customers as a result of the increased commodity prices.

Last year, the company’s profit margin came under pressure as global supply chain problems led to disruption and rising costs all over the world.

Lorry driver shortages, soaring transatlantic freight charges and US storage costs were some of the problems the company faced.

It has been taking action to reduce the impact by ramping up local production on the east coast of America, alongside a fully-functioning west coast production line, to help reduce shipping costs.

But this will offset only some of the ongoing cost pressures, according to the group.

The warning comes as Fever-Tree reported pre-tax profit rising to £55.6 million in 2021 from £51.6 million in 2020 as revenues jumped 23 per cent to £311.1 million.

Tim Warrillow, co-founder and chief executive of Fever-Tree, said: “Whilst the tragic situation in Ukraine has resulted in significant uncertainty in relation to our input costs in the short-term, the long-term global opportunity for Fever-Tree remains substantial and we are as confident as ever in the brand’s ability to capitalise on this.”

Additional reporting by PA

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Commodity Prices#Russia#Tonic Water#Indian#Morrisons
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Daily Mail

Japan spots four Russian amphibious warships laden with military trucks sailing West 'possibly to Europe' past its islands as Putin continues to suffer heavy losses in Ukraine

Russian warships carrying scores of military trucks were seen passing through a strait in Japan yesterday morning - and could be on their way to Ukraine. The Tsugaru Strait between the Sea of Japan and the Pacific Ocean separates Honshu and Hokkaido, the country's two biggest islands. Russia has suffered...
MILITARY
TheWrap

Arnold Schwarzenegger Sends Damning Message to Russian People: ‘I Ask You to Help Me Spread the Truth’ (Video)

“I’m speaking to you today because there are things that are going on in the world that are being kept from you, terrible things that you should know about.”. Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger recorded a searing, inspiring, nine-minute message to the Russian people, soldiers and Vladimir Putin himself in which he aims to spread the truth about the war in Ukraine and combat the Russian government’s disinformation campaign.
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

Sanctions starting to have impact on Russia, France says

PARIS, March 18 (Reuters) - French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Friday sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia in reaction to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine were starting to have a "real impact". "We hope these sanctions will force (Russian President) Vladimir Putin to change his plans," Attal told...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

553K+
Followers
188K+
Post
258M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy