The color, nutrients of spring greens highlight this soup

Everyone seems to love a green smoothie, and it's a seamless way to get leafy vegetables into your life, so I figured, why not green soup?. This seafood chowder harnesses the idea by blending handfuls of spinach and parsley into the soup's base — leeks, garlic, celery, thyme and potatoes, simmered in seafood stock — until it is smooth, creamy and vibrantly verdant. Before blending, I like to remove a portion of the vegetables, adding them back after, so you get the occasional chunk of potato and celery coming through as you eat it. The chowder can be made in advance up to this stage, making it ultraconvenient, because once it returns to a boil, you stir in the seafood, and a brightening hit of lemon juice and zest, and dinner is on the table in less than five minutes.

