ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

The color, nutrients of spring greens highlight this soup

By M. Eileen Brown
Daily Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's that time of year when the color green takes center stage. No, we're not talking about the "wearing of the green" or even the drinking of the green (beer). We're talking about the eating of the greens. And, boy, are greens different. They each have their own flavor...

edit.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetable Soup#Soups#Spring Greens#Nutrients#The Soup#Food Drink
KISS 106

Get A Taste of Tuscany With This Hearty Italian Soup Recipe

Do love Italian foods? How about getting all that spice without the sodium? You're gonna love this Tuscan Chicken, Mushroom, and Kale Soup for Spring. Merritt is from the Green River District Health Department and on the second Monday of each month she joins us for our Kentucky Cookin' segment sponsored by Kentucky Legend.
RECIPES
MindBodyGreen

Need An Easy Weeknight Dinner Recipe? Try This No-Dairy Alfredo Sauce

It's the middle of the workweek, you've just made it home, and you're impossibly hungry. What do you do? Figuring out a weeknight dinner that's both delicious and made with real ingredients is nothing short of a riddle, but we've solved it for you!. A weeknight meal should be easy...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
30Seconds

Fat-Burning Mediterranean Salad Recipe With Apple Cider Vinegar Dressing: This Healthy Salad Recipe Has It All

All the fantastic apple cider vinegar drink recipes got me thinking about other ways to incorporate ACV into my diet. This easy Mediterranean salad recipe not only has apple cider vinegar and olive oil, but healthy avocado, cucumber, tomatoes and red onions. All of these foods have proven health benefits and may help you burn fat, lose weight and improve gut health.
RECIPES
leitesculinaria.com

Sweet Potato Patties

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. These sweet potato patties are tender and creamy in the center with a crispy panko crust. Served with a dollop of crème fraîche or sour cream, they’re a satisfying side dish or vegetarian main course.
RECIPES
PWLiving

Get Your Green on this Spring

From March 1 to Earth Day (April 22), House of Mercy Food Pantry and Thrift Store is encouraging the community to wear green. When people think of wearing green in March, their first thought is usually the color in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. This year, House of Mercy wants to celebrate going green by being conscious of our impact on the environment through wearing second-hand clothing.
MANASSAS, VA
Frederick News-Post

Creamy emerald seafood chowder will make all the other soups green with envy

Everyone seems to love a green smoothie, and it's a seamless way to get leafy vegetables into your life, so I figured, why not green soup?. This seafood chowder harnesses the idea by blending handfuls of spinach and parsley into the soup's base — leeks, garlic, celery, thyme and potatoes, simmered in seafood stock — until it is smooth, creamy and vibrantly verdant. Before blending, I like to remove a portion of the vegetables, adding them back after, so you get the occasional chunk of potato and celery coming through as you eat it. The chowder can be made in advance up to this stage, making it ultraconvenient, because once it returns to a boil, you stir in the seafood, and a brightening hit of lemon juice and zest, and dinner is on the table in less than five minutes.
RECIPES
The Guardian

From lamb cutlets to fritters: Yotam Ottolenghi’s recipes with tea

Lamb chops with the grassy notes of green tea, camomile lends its distinctive aroma to honeyed Greek cheese, and redbush flavours a tangy glaze for fritters. I enjoy a cup of tea in the morning – and in the afternoon and evening, too. Luckily for me, the UK is a tea-drinking nation and my habit is matched by many here. I’m sure we can agree that there’s not much a good cuppa won’t fix, or at least soothe. Then there’s tea as an ingredient – when added to marinades, butters, glazes and beyond, it has a wondrous capacity to bring herbal, grassy, sweet or earthy notes. So, my fellow tea-drinkers, here are just a few ways to consume (even more) tea.
RECIPES
BHG

10 Ways to Incorporate the Sage Green Color Trend Into Your Home

If you've been seeing sage green everywhere in home stores, Pinterest boards, Instagram, and magazines, you're not alone. Several paint companies have named light, earthy green hue as their color of the year in 2022—giving us the restorative, nature-inspired home decor trend many need after two years of living through a pandemic. Since color experts draw trends from global influences, fashion trends, and societal interests, it's no surprise that organic colors are gaining the attention of consumers during this period of stress and uncertainty.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Herald-Dispatch

Colors, patterns highlighted during quilt show

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Whether it’s a family heirloom or the cozy covering kids wrap up in to watch movies on the weekend, quilts can be found in homes throughout the Tri-State. Some of those quilts were featured in a quilt show hosted by the Lawrence County Ohio...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
9&10 News

Xavier Cooks: Sheet-Pan Roast Chicken with Peppers

This recipe is perfect after a long day. It doesn’t sacrifice flavor for ease– and it’s healthy. 16 oz, 4 (4-oz) thighs uncooked boneless skinless chicken thigh(s) 12 item(s), halved lengthwise, stemmed, and seeded sweet mini baby bell pepper(s) 2 Tbsp sherry vinegar. ¼ cup(s), chopped fresh...
RECIPES
The Mountaineer

Director interviews, concerts highlight Folkmoot spring calendar

It’s a busy early spring at Folkmoot, with ongoing interviews for the new Folkmoot executive director, and two bluegrass concerts highlighting an expanding calendar of diverse programming and cultural development. A narrowed field of candidates has been identified, and interviews are beginning early the week of March 6 to...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
Bon Appétit

Shawarma Roast Chicken With Shallots and Lemons

Yogurt is a common marinade throughout the Levant region. Not only does it act as a tenderizer, but it also creates a crust on the meat and carries the flavor of the spices (here those are the shawarma heavy-hitters like cumin, coriander, and turmeric). The chicken marinates for just 30 minutes (or up to 12 hours in the fridge if you’re not in a rush), which makes it exceedingly doable without tons of planning. Roasting the bird alongside halved shallots and sliced lemons means you get jammy and crispy accompanying bites built right in, cooked in the rich chicken juices.
RECIPES
Salon

Grab the cream cheese! Cathy Barrow shares 3 creamy, punchy schmear recipes for a better bagel

Reprinted from Bagels, Schmears, and a Nice Piece of Fish by Cathy Barrow with permission from Chronicle Books, 2022. Photographs © Linda Xiao. Earlier this week, Salon Food published a conversation between writer Pearse Anderson and Cathy Barrow, the author of the upcoming cookbook "Bagels, Schmears and a Nice Piece of Fish." In it, Barrow, a longtime recipe developer and cookbook author, outlines how to create the perfect delicatessen-inspired brunch at home.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy