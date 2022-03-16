ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

12th Annual Pack the Porches Food Drive Happening Friday

By Sarah Mueller
ST. CLOUD -- An annual food drive to fight hunger and food insecurity in central Minnesota is partnering with the Minnesota Foodshare March Campaign this week. Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud is kicking...

96.7 The River

Little Falls Museum Hosting Fur Trade Historical Reenactment

LITTLE FALLS -- You can learn about life in Minnesota during the fur trade era at an event hosted by the Morrison County Historical Society this weekend. Historical re-enactor Joel Brown will be presetting “Bonga: A Fur Trade Family Saga” at the Charles A. Weyerhaeuser Memorial Museum in Little Falls. Brown will tell the story of Pierre Bonga who is the first person of African descent on record in the Minnesota territory and the cultural exchange that happened as a result of the fur trade.
LITTLE FALLS, MN
96.7 The River

TCHS Hosting ‘Spay-ghetti & No (Meat) Balls’ Dinner

What could be better than supporting the fur babies in the area? Simple, being able to enjoy a delicious spaghetti dinner while you do it!. The Tri-County Humane Society is hosting, "Spay-ghetti & No (Meat) Balls', a spaghetti dinner to help support the animals and programs they offer. The event kicks off at the Sauk Rapids VFW Post 6992 on Saturday, April 2nd from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
96.7 The River

Why is this Small Minnesota Town Considered the “best”?

I feel like Minnesota is filled with small and medium sized towns. Obviously there are some large cities like Minneapolis and St. Paul, but pretty much everything else can fall into the small or medium sized town or community. There are even some around Minnesota that are "unincorporated" meaning that they don't have police or fire and rescue. They have to rely on neighboring towns if there are any emergencies.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

This MN Woman’s Listing for a Nanny is the Most Edina Thing Ever

A family in Edina is looking for a nanny for their one-year old baby girl whom they adore but are, apparently, otherwise incapable of taking care of. The listing -- originally posted to Craigslist but has since been removed -- has drawn attention for its specific and demanding -- if not entertaining -- requirements and qualifications.
EDINA, MN
96.7 The River

These Are the 17 Kinds of Snake that Call Minnesota Home

Oh sure, we live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but there are only 17 species of snakes that call Minnesota home. For as long as there have been humans walking on the planet -- snakes have been feared, misunderstood, killed, and generally underappreciated. Attitudes are slowly changing. More people are beginning to see snakes not only as fascinating creatures but also as important animals in nature.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

True or False: It’s Illegal to Privately Own Buffalo in Minnesota

In short, it's entirely within the law to privately own buffalo in Minnesota as long as you possess all necessary local permits and follow all local zoning requirements. There was a time when bison were abundant in Minnesota and the plains of the Midwest. By some estimates, there were as many as 30-60 million bison (bison used synonymously with buffalo, though technically very different than buffalo according to the Minnesota Buffalo Association) roaming North America. By 1900, however, settlement and slaughter had reduced that number to just a few captive herds. Today, there are an estimated 500,000 bison in the country, about 150 of them scattered around Minnesota, most notably found at Blue Mounds State Park in Luverne, Minneopa State Park in Mankato, the Minnesota Zoo and the Zollman Zoo.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Make Dream Getaway #60 Your Trip of a Lifetime

Whatever YOUR Dream Getaway is, we want to make it come true! This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to win the trip of your dreams -- and have us pay for it! We're awarding four more Dream Getaways to three lucky Central Minnesotans this spring. If it's you, we'll set you up with the experts at Bursch Travel to help you make all the decisions and arrangements, and they send us the bill!
LIFESTYLE
96.7 The River

Get a (Fun) Job: Ledge Amphitheater Holding Summer Job Fair

The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park is holding a job fair next week, to help build a team to work the busy concert schedule for this summer. After a slow start the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's concert lineup already includes the Goo Goo Dolls, Bonnie Raitt, Aaron Lewis, and the Turnpike Troubadors -- with more announcements coming soon.
WAITE PARK, MN
