Forest City, IA

Winnebago Celebrates Half a Million Motorhomes

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Forest City, IA) — Winnebago Industries is celebrating its 500-thousandth motor home. The company began in 1958 in Forest City as Modernistic Industries selling travel trailers, and then changed the name to Winnebago in 1960. The first motorhome rolled out of the factory in 1967 — and the 500-thousandth motor home that rolled off the line Tuesday was a Revel model that was introduced four years ago. The company in recent years has expanded to make many other products and moved its corporate headquarters from Forest City to Eden Prairie, Minnesota in August of 2021.

