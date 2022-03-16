STATE OF NEBRASKA PUBLIC NOTICES 3/16/22

CHARLESTON COUNTY BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS PUBLIC HEARING The following decisions were made by the Charleston County Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) on Monday, March 7, 2022: Case# BZA-01-22-00547 Variance request to allow a 20' wide vehicular accessway from a proposed bridge and a 4' wide walkway to a proposed dock to encroach within the required 35' OCRM Critical Line buffer on property located at 4450 Hagan Road - St. Pauls Area (TMS # 096-00-00-071). DEFERRED Case# BZA-01-22-00548 Special Exception request to establish a Short-Term Rental Property, Extended Home Rental (EHR) in the Low Density Residential (R-4) Zoning District on property located at 1720 Battalion Drive - James Island (TMS # 431-03-00-019). APPROVED WITH CONDITIONS Case# BZA-01-22-00549 Special Exception request for the establishment of a Resource Extraction/Mining use in the Resource Management (RM) Zoning District on property located at 7200 Highthorne Road - St. Pauls Area (TMS # 175-00-00-023). APPROVED WITH CONDITIONS Case# BZA-01-22-00550 Variance request to reduce the required 50' OCRM Critical Line setback by 15' to 35' for a proposed swimming pool on property located at 1980 Long Creek Road - Wadmalaw Island (TMS # 217-00-00-090). APPROVED WITH CONDITIONS Case# BZA-01-22-00551 Variance request to reduce the required 15' interior side setback by 1.7' to 13.3' at the closest point for a portion of the proposed residence; Variance request to reduce the required 50' front/street side setback by 11.2' to 38.8' at the closest point for a portion of the proposed stairs and residence; and Variance request to reduce the required 50' OCRM Critical Line setback by 10.1' to 39.9' at the closest point for a portion of the proposed swimming pool, stairs, and residence on property located at 1535 East Deep Overlook - East Area (TMS # 617-14-00-047). APPROVED WITH CONDITIONS Case # BZA-01-22-00552 Special Exception request to establish a Short-Term Rental Property, Extended Home Rental (EHR) in the Low-Density Manufactured Home Subdivision (MHS) Zoning District on property located at 1630 Terns Nest Road - James Island (TMS # 331-07-00-069). APPROVED WITH CONDITIONS Case # BZA-01-22-00553 Variance request to reduce the required 50' front/street side setback by 13.6' to 36.4' for an existing horse stable on property located at 3758 Humbert Road - Johns Island (TMS # 250-00-00-219). APPROVED AD#1991072.

