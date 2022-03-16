ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

STATE OF NEBRASKA PUBLIC NOTICES 3/16/22

omahadailyrecord.com
 5 days ago

The following application(s) may be inspected at the office of the Nebraska Public Service Commission during regular office hours. Interventions must be filed with the Commission in the manner and within...

omahadailyrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Post and Courier

Meeting Notices - public hearing BZA 3-7-22

CHARLESTON COUNTY BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS PUBLIC HEARING The following decisions were made by the Charleston County Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) on Monday, March 7, 2022: Case# BZA-01-22-00547 Variance request to allow a 20' wide vehicular accessway from a proposed bridge and a 4' wide walkway to a proposed dock to encroach within the required 35' OCRM Critical Line buffer on property located at 4450 Hagan Road - St. Pauls Area (TMS # 096-00-00-071). DEFERRED Case# BZA-01-22-00548 Special Exception request to establish a Short-Term Rental Property, Extended Home Rental (EHR) in the Low Density Residential (R-4) Zoning District on property located at 1720 Battalion Drive - James Island (TMS # 431-03-00-019). APPROVED WITH CONDITIONS Case# BZA-01-22-00549 Special Exception request for the establishment of a Resource Extraction/Mining use in the Resource Management (RM) Zoning District on property located at 7200 Highthorne Road - St. Pauls Area (TMS # 175-00-00-023). APPROVED WITH CONDITIONS Case# BZA-01-22-00550 Variance request to reduce the required 50' OCRM Critical Line setback by 15' to 35' for a proposed swimming pool on property located at 1980 Long Creek Road - Wadmalaw Island (TMS # 217-00-00-090). APPROVED WITH CONDITIONS Case# BZA-01-22-00551 Variance request to reduce the required 15' interior side setback by 1.7' to 13.3' at the closest point for a portion of the proposed residence; Variance request to reduce the required 50' front/street side setback by 11.2' to 38.8' at the closest point for a portion of the proposed stairs and residence; and Variance request to reduce the required 50' OCRM Critical Line setback by 10.1' to 39.9' at the closest point for a portion of the proposed swimming pool, stairs, and residence on property located at 1535 East Deep Overlook - East Area (TMS # 617-14-00-047). APPROVED WITH CONDITIONS Case # BZA-01-22-00552 Special Exception request to establish a Short-Term Rental Property, Extended Home Rental (EHR) in the Low-Density Manufactured Home Subdivision (MHS) Zoning District on property located at 1630 Terns Nest Road - James Island (TMS # 331-07-00-069). APPROVED WITH CONDITIONS Case # BZA-01-22-00553 Variance request to reduce the required 50' front/street side setback by 13.6' to 36.4' for an existing horse stable on property located at 3758 Humbert Road - Johns Island (TMS # 250-00-00-219). APPROVED AD#1991072.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Local
Nebraska Government
State
Utah State
State
Nebraska State
Four States Home Page

Kansans claim $125M in rental assistance, funds still available

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Funds are still available for Kansans who are facing eviction through the Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance program. According to the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation, funds are available to help households that have experienced financial hardship during the pandemic with rent, utility and internet assistance. “More than a third of Kansans rent their […]
KANSAS STATE
Las Cruces Sun-News

New Mexico congresswoman conducts surprise inspection of beleaguered ICE detention facility

ESTANCIA, N.M. – Days after a stinging inspection report on the privately managed Torrance County Detention Facility, U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury, a first-term Democrat representing New Mexico's 1st Congressional District, made an unannounced visit Monday morning.  Emerging more than two and a half hours later, Stansbury said the living conditions she saw were not as bad as findings detailed in the report by the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General.  ...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Nebraska#Nac#Llc#Department#Rfq 2204#Ndot Capital Facilities
B102.7

Iconic South Dakota Town Named ‘Most Boring’ in the Entire State

South Dakota is full of great places to call "home". We have a little bit of everything here in the Mount Rushmore State. Sioux Falls is one of the fastest-growing cities, the Black Hills draw in millions of tourists every year, and the taxes are lower than just about anywhere. But every state has some spots that are less appealing than others, and the town Best Life Online named for South Dakota has some scratching their heads.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
The Conversation U.S.

Fewer Americans are hunting, and that raises hard questions about funding conservation through gun sales

Gun and ammunition sales in the U.S. have skyrocketed in recent years. And although it may come as a surprise, this trend has supported conservation activities. That’s because every firearm and bullet produced or imported into the U.S. is subject to an excise tax dedicated to wildlife conservation and restoration. In 1998, these taxes generated about US$247 million in inflation-adjusted apportionments to state fish and wildlife agencies from the federal U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, which collects and manages these funds. By 2018, these revenues had more than tripled to $829 million. These taxes on guns and ammunition sales provide a...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy