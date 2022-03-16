ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Vancouver hosts Detroit after Horvat’s 2-goal game

 4 days ago
Detroit Red Wings (24-29-7, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Vancouver Canucks (30-24-7, fifth in the Pacific)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit Vancouver after Bo Horvat scored two goals in the Canucks’ 6-3 victory over the Devils.

The Canucks are 14-11-4 at home. Vancouver has scored 176 goals and ranks ninth in the Western Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game. J.T. Miller leads the team with 24.

The Red Wings are 8-17-3 on the road. Detroit averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Eastern Conference. Givani Smith leads the team serving 96 total minutes.

Detroit took down Vancouver 3-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 16.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Schenn leads the Canucks with a plus-13 in 45 games this season. Horvat has eight goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Dylan Larkin leads the Red Wings with 27 goals and has 58 points. Moritz Seider has eight assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 7-2-1, averaging 4.4 goals, 7.1 assists, 2.4 penalties and five penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Red Wings: 2-7-1, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up five goals per game with an .860 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Red Wings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

